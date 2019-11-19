Cowboys cruise to 103-51 win over Arlington Baptist

Cowboy's #23 slam dunks the ball during their game at McNeese State Univeristy in Lake Charles, La., Monday, Nov.18, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
In McNeese’s second home game of the season, the Cowboys struggled a little bit relative to the opponent they faced, but ultimately had too much size, talent, and firepower and easily defeated Arlington Baptist 103-51 on Monday night at the H&HP Complex.
The win broke a two-game losing streak for the Cowboys.
In a game the Cowboys were expected to win handily, they were a little sluggish in the first half, even if they did go to halftime up by
21. There were some unforced errors like careless turnovers. And senior forward Shamarkus Kennedy picked up two fouls within the first six minutes of the game. While not something that adversely affected McNeese on Monday night, it is a bit of a habit for Kennedy that he will ultimately need to get better at when Southland Conference play starts.
But with such a big lead, it obviously wasn’t all bad for McNeese in the first half. The Cowboys shot 61.8 percent from the field (21-of-34) and 50 percent from three-point range (6-of-12). Three McNeese players scored in double figures in the first half, led by Kennedy and Sam Baker scoring 11 points each as well as Dru Kuxhausen’s 10.
With 12:42 remaining in the first half, Arlington Baptist’s Dra Mallard hit his third threepointer of the half and cut McNeese’s lead down to 16-13.
From there, the Cowboys went on a 15-2 run and led the Patriots 31-15. For the rest of the half, Arlington Baptist couldn’t get any closer than a 16-point deficit.
The second half didn’t start out very well for McNeese, as ABU outscored the Cowboys 11-6 and cut their lead down to 16 at 55-39. McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer was frustrated and took all five starters out of the game. The five players that came into the game responded with energy and the Cowboys went on an 18-0 run to put the game out of reach for good.
Kennedy finished the game with a doubledouble, a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Baker (16 points), Kuxhausen (18), and Truman Moore (12) also finished with double-digit points. Roydell Brown flirted with a triple double, putting up six points, a game-high 14 rebounds, and nine assists.
The Cowboys came into the game ranked 10th in all of Division I in three-point field goal percentage, and they should stay up there after another impressive three-point performance (11-of-22 in the game).
McNeese will have its longest break since the regular season started before going back on the road to play at Richmond on Friday night, 6 p.m. at the Robins Center.
In McNeese’s second home game of the season, the Cowboys struggled a little bit relative to the opponent they faced, but ultimately had too much size, talent, and firepower and easily defeated Arlington Baptist 103-51 on Monday night at the H&HP Complex.