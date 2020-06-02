McNeese bucking logo

On Sunday, McNeese got another boost to its backcourt when former Florida Gulf Coast Guard Zachary Scott announced via a note from his Twitter account that he will transfer to play for the Cowboys.

It is expected that Scott will sit out the 2020-21 season per transfer rules and have two seasons of eligibility remaining starting with the 2021-22 season.

"I am really excited to get to McNeese," Scott said in an interview with the Fort Myers News-Press . "I feel like I can develop during my redshirt year. The school seemed like the best fit for me and my family. I feel like we have an opportunity to win a ton of games during my time there."

As a sophomore last season, Scott ranked third on FGCU in scoring with 10.8 points per game. He also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game and led the Atlantic Sun Conference in total steals with 43. Scott should also help McNeese improve at the free throw line, where he shot 86.9 percent. With McNeese set to graduate four seniors after next season, Scott could set himself up to step in and start, or at the very least contribute off the bench, right away for the Cowboys.

Two players transfer out

Prior to Scott announcing his decision to transfer to McNeese, two players — guards Sam Baker and Leondre Washington — announced that they will enter the transfer portal with intentions of leaving the program.

Baker was one of McNeese's top bench players last season, averaging 4.7 points per game on 37.4 percent three-point shooting.

He was one of only two players to shoot over 100 three-pointers for the Cowboys last season, finishing second on the team in made threes with 43.

Washington played 23 games for McNeese last season, starting one, and averaging 4.5 points per game. While the New Jersey native saved his best games for some of the biggest teams (averaging double-digit points per game in games against UL-Lafayette, Richmond, Texas, New Mexico, and Stephen F. Austin), he failed to make a large impact over the latter half of the season.

Washington did experience the tragic loss of his father Andre Washington, who passed away on Jan. 27. When he did return to the team, Washington only played 19 minutes in four games to end the season.

Whenever Washington does land at another school, it will be his fourth in four seasons.

