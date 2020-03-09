Cowboys avoid sweep as head coach hits milestone

On a sunny Sunday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark, the McNeese baseball team defeated visiting Louisiana-Monroe 3-1 to salvage a game after dropping the first two in the series to the Warhawks.
Besides getting the win to avoid a series sweep at the hands of the Warhawks, it was also McNeese head coach Justin Hill's 200th career win, all of which have come with the Cowboys.
While coaches tend to downplay victories or grand longterm accomplishments, Hill went the other way on Sunday and acknowledged just how big it was to reach that milestone.
"It's cool," Hill said after the game. "My dad came in this weekend, he doesn't make as many trips as he used to.
"You know it was coming, but you try to kind of focus in. You're not thinking about it within the game, because you're sitting there managing the lineup, you've got to know who's in the bullpen and all those different things. But it's special, it means you've had some success, it means you've been here awhile, and it means your university likes to keep me around."
Junior right-handed pitcher Cameron Foster pitched 52⁄3 innings of three hit ball, striking out two, walking three, and allowing just the one run (unearned) to earn his first victory of the season.
Foster admitted that he had to work through some nerves leading up to the game
"I was a little nervous out there," Foster admitted after the game. "(My pregame bullpen session) wasn't the greatest. (My velocity) wasn't there, but I found a way to throw strikes, and I worked out, got loose in the game, (velocity) started to rise a little bit and it worked out. We made some good plays out there."
After allowing a combined 13 runs in the first two games of the series, McNeese only allowed the Warhawks to score once on Sunday. In the bottom of the third inning, ULM's Logan Wurm worked a one-out walk before he was thrown out at second on a fielder's choice by Colby Deaville. McNeese had a chance to get out of the inning, but shortstop Reid Bourque couldn't cleanly field a ground ball hit at him, which kept the inning alive. One batter later, Ryan Humeniuk's RBI single gave the Warhawks a 1-0 lead.
McNeese responded in the bottom of the fourth and tied the game at one thanks to a Jake Dickerson home run that hit off the left field foul pole, his fourth home run of the season.
In the fifth inning, Bourque made up for his fielding mistake and got the run back and then some, hitting a home run over the right field wall, his first home run of the season.
"That at bat I honestly wasn't trying to do too much," Bourque said. "I was just trying to hit something hard and was lucky enough to get the barrel to it. God and my teammates get all the glory."
In the sixth inning, Foster got the first two outs, but also put two runners on base with a hit by pitch and a base hit. Freshman reliever Isaac Duplechain came in and got the final out of the inning when he induced a groundout to the second baseman.
Duplechain and Hunter Reeves were solid in the bullpen for the Cowboys on Sunday, combining to throw 31⁄3 innings, allowing only one hit, no walks or runs, and striking out six batters. Reeves pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.
"As a team we needed a change," Foster said. "We needed a win really bad. The guys that threw today, we did good. We (went) out there and threw strikes, that's all we needed."
Bourque was one of four McNeese players with two hits each in Sunday's game along with Dickerson, Clayton Rasbeary, and Julian Gonzales.
A big rivalry week awaits the Cowboys, as they will host UL-Lafayette on Tuesday night before starting Southland Conference play on the road with a three-game series at Lamar, which begins on Friday.