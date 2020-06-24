In an effort to bolster its secondary, the McNeese State football team got help in the form of former Tulane defensive back Chris Joyce, who announced his commitment, via social media on Sunday afternoon.
"I have been blessed with another opportunity to further my academic and athletic career," Joyce said in a tweet. "I am committed to McNeese State University."
With the addition of Joyce, McNeese has added four Football Bowl Subdivision transfers this offseason.
The Hampton, Georgia, native entered the NCAA transfer portal in May after spending his first two seasons with the Green Wave. Joyce played 13 games in two seasons for the Green Wave, amassing nine tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups. His lone career interception came in the 2018 AutoNation Cure Bowl against in-state foe Louisiana-Lafayette.
Joyce will add depth to a secondary that already didn't lack for quality. Senior Darion Dunn enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 and fifth-year senior Colby Burton should be fully healed from the ankle injury that knocked him out of McNeese's season opener against Southern University and sidelined him for the remainder of the 2019 season.
• THE FIRST WORD: McNeese got the ball rolling on its 2021 recruiting class when Baton Rouge Scotlandville Magnet defensive end Bryce Cage committed to the Cowboys, via social media on Friday.
Cage is McNeese's first commitment for the 2021 season, and said he chose the Cowboys over offers from Southern University, Southeastern Louisiana, Kansas and Division II Arkansas-Monticello.
• FIT TO BE OFFERED: Florida Tech's loss could wind up being McNeese's gain. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced FIT to shut its football program down, plenty of football players were unexpectedly on the market again. That includes class of 2020 offensive lineman Chris Stephens out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Cowboys offered him on Friday, making it Stephens' first Division I offer.
Stephens signed to play with Florida Tech, but once the program was shut down, Stephens and all of the other FIT players were released from their letters of intent.