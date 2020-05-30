Imagine being about two months into your first Division I head coaching job when, all of a sudden, everything shuts down.
That scenario became reality for first-year McNeese State head volleyball coach Kristee Porter in March when the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of all college sports competitions and practices for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
What was supposed to be a spring of getting to know her players, implementing her off-court culture and on-court playing style, was limited to two months before the stay-at-home order reduced coaching to a lot of Zoom meetings, text messages and phone calls.
But after the state's stay-at-home order expired on May 15, Porter and other McNeese athletic department employees went back into their offices for work. Porter said it's definitely a welcome change.
"It honestly felt really good," Porter said. "Just to be back at work and to have some sense of something that was familiar. Being at home and kind of sheltering in place, you want to be responsible and do the right thing, so you do that. But as soon as you have the opportunity to at least feel a little bit like yourself again, I don't know, it was just nice to walk in and flip on the lights and sit down at my desk again."
The two-month break came right after Porter started practice with the players, and she was complimentary of the team and how compassionate they are. She described a team that wants to win and was working hard.
"I guess that I'm lucky that I at least got a chance to be on campus, be around my players before the pandemic began," Porter said. "Honestly, back when we were told to leave campus, I didn't think it would last as long as it did. At least I was hopeful that it wouldn't.
"But being a new coach on campus and trying to get your team organized and doing all the recruiting, it was difficult to say the least."
But Porter has worked through whatever difficulties she has faced and secured a recruiting class and is getting ready for June 1, when athletes are allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts with the strength and conditioning staff.
As far as the recruiting, Porter said most of the incoming freshman class was already locked in. But there was a unique situation that saw Paige Havel return to McNeese after starting her career as a Cowgirl and playing her sophomore season at Blinn College, a community college, in Brenham, Texas.
"I had to recruit her back to our campus," Porter said with a chuckle. "Getting the opportunity to meet her was great. She's a good player and an even better person. So it was a no-brainer to try and recruit her back to the team. Luckily, she was interested and she already had friends on our roster. So she's a natural fit."
McNeese should be heavy on experience with five returning seniors and six juniors — three returning from last year's team and three transfers.
Porter said the main goal is to earn a berth in the Southland Conference Tournament, which will be a tougher ask than recent years because the conference is moving from an eight-team event to a four-team tournament at the home site of the top seed for the 2020 season.
While a challenge, it is one that Porter said she is looking forward to.
"I don't mind the changes at all," Porter said. "I don't go into a season hoping that I'm in the top eight. I don't mind at all that we are taking the top four teams. I'm all for that, even outside of this strange situation that we find ourselves in. I think the top four teams should be the teams that are representing our conference to compete to see who is going to the NCAA Tournament."