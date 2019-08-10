There seems to be a new energy around the McNeese State soccer team as they head into the 2019 season.
The Cowgirls started practice on Wednesday and the feeling around the team is that they have high expectations and a lot to prove coming off of a season in which they finished 13-7-1 and lost in their first game of the Southland Conference Tournament to eventual champion Abilene Christian.
Fortunately for McNeese, there is a heavy veteran presence with 19 returners to blend with nine newcomers. Junior forward Havana Johnson, who led the team with seven goals and 17 points in 2018, returns to help lead the attack.
One of head coach Nick Fitzgerald’s big challenges is to make sure the team finds the right chemistry. If they can do that off the field, the chances of performing well on the field are much better.
“I think we’ve seen people cheering for each other (with) a big tackle or a big goal,” Fitzgerald said of the team supporting each other in practices. “And then just in terms of competing, they’ve done a great job competing. So it’s been fun to watch.”
Last season, the Cowgirls finished the regular season with 22 points, tied for fourth place in the SLC. The preseason poll has McNeese picked to finish fourth again.
While it is something that Fitzgerald said he doesn’t plan on bringing up with the players, they have seen it and, while they don’t want to focus on it too much, they want to use it as motivation because they believe they are better than projected.
Junior Emma Roccaforte has been one of McNeese’s most dependable players since she stepped on campus, having played in 37 matches in her first two seasons, starting 33 of them. As a goalkeeper, she’s used to being vocal and she’s not shy about expressing her feelings about the preseason polls.
“I think a lot of us think we’re a lot better than (a fourth-place prediction),” Roccaforte said. “So we’re looking for that first-place finish. And we’re looking to go to the (SLC) tournament and go into the NCAA Tournament. I think it is a motivation because a lot of people sleep on us and we see ourselves as the top team in the conference.”
Roccaforte was one of six McNeese players to be selected to the preseason all-SLC team.
Palet, who describes herself as more of a leader by example, said she likes how the team’s chemistry is coming along and that it doesn’t have a hierarchy.
Even her individual objectives come back to the team succeeding.
“My individual goals are pretty much just trying my best (since this is) my senior year,” Palet said. “I’m just trying to lay it out on the line for my team. I don’t really look at it as a me kind of thing, I look at it as an accomplishment for the team.”