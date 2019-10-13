CONWAY, Ark. — For the longest time, it's been the McNeese State defense and special teams that have had to carry the offense and save the Cowboys when saving was most needed.
But the roles were reversed on Saturday night, as special teams mistakes and a generous pass defense allowed host Central Arkansas to pass and kick its way to a 40-31 Southland Conference victory at Estes Stadium.
For a second consecutive week, McNeese (3-4, 1-3 SLC) put up more than 30 points and 400 yards of total offense. But, unlike last week's 38-34 win over Southeastern Louisiana, the Cowboys couldn't get a defensive stop when needed.
"Just thinking about the mistakes that happened that were critical," said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "It's just going to go back to discipline and details. The things we've been talking about, the things we're going to continue to preach. And the things we've got to, we've got to do those things on the field."
The Bears' Breylin Smith threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys' Cody Orgeron threw for 344 yards and a career-high four TDs. Receiver Cyron Sutton caught a school-record 13 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cowboys couldn't have started the game much better as defensive back Cory McCoy picked off Smith on the Bears' first offensive play from scrimmage. Two plays later, the Cowboys were on the board as Orgeron found Sutton for a 31-yard touchdown pass to give McNeese a 7-0 lead before some of the Estes Stadium crowd made it to their seats.
UCA (4-2, 2-1) responded with a nice drive downfield, but McNeese's defense stood firm once the Bears got into the red zone, settling for a Hayden Ray 34-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
On the ensuing drive, Orgeron found Sutton in the back of the end zone for an apparent TD. However, after the play was reviewed, the officials determined that Sutton didn't demonstrate control of the ball and the call was reversed to an incomplete pass. Bailey Raborn missed a 30-yard field goal attempt, but a UCA player jumped offside, giving Raborn second shot, and he nailed the 25-yard attempt to up McNeese's lead to 10-7.
A 17-yard touchdown reception from running back Carlos Blackman on the Bears' next drive tied the score 10.
The teams then exchanged drives — McNeese's Raborn missed a field goal attempt and UCA was forced to punt — and the Cowboys regained the lead after Orgeron connected with Sutton for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The Bears responded by scoring the game's next 10 points thanks to a 39-yard Ray field goal and a 38-yard Joe Hampton touchdown reception to give them their first lead at 20-17.
Right before halftime, McNeese snatched the lead back when — on third-and-16 — Orgeron launched a pass into the end zone and Trevor Begue came down with it for a 32-yard touchdown reception that the Cowboys took into halftime.
UCA took the lead for good when Smith found a wide-open Tyler Hudson for a 78-yard touchdown pass to give the Bears a 27-24 lead. Hudson caught four passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
It went from bad to worse on McNeese's next drive as — with Raborn getting ready to punt — the ball was snapped over his head. Raborn picked up the ball but was tackled at the Cowboys' 7-yard line. Soon after that, backup quarterback Luke Hales came in for Smith because his helmet came off on the prior play. On third-and-goal from the McNeese 19, Hales threw his lone pass for a touchdown to Hudson.
McNeese came back on the next drive and scored thanks to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Orgeron to tight end Louis Conerly. The touchdown pass was McNeese's first to a tight end this season.
That touchdown cut UCA's lead to 34-31. By the time McNeese's offense got the ball back, it was 40-31 UCA. That's because the Bears got another Ray field goal, then forced a J'Cobi Skinner fumble on the ensuing kickoff return that UCA recovered. That turnover resulted in another field goal.
When McNeese got back on offense, it was able to generate a drive downfield, but an Orgeron pass intended for Davion Curtis was picked off by Trai Mosley. The Cowboys got the ball back one more time before the game ended, but an incomplete Orgeron pass turned the ball over on downs back to UCA.
While there were positives in the game, it was hard for Gilbert to look at those right after a loss, especially after finding a way to win a high-scoring game last week.
"You just want to go finish that game right there," Gilbert said. "Especially when you're so close against a good football team. And you get in those situations, you want to will yourself to go do it. You've got to be clean in the process of doing it."