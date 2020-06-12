The first time that Roydell Brown ever left the United States of America was August 2019, when he and the rest of the McNeese State men's basketball team traveled to the Bahamas to play exhibition games.
It won't quite be the same surroundings the next time Brown leaves the country.
After living in Louisiana for most of his life, Brown will head overseas to play professional basketball, confirming on Thursday that he signed a professional contract to play with BKM Lucenec of the Slovak Basketball League, the top flight basketball league in Slovakia.
"It's a dream come true honestly," Brown said. "All them years putting in hard work, dedication, people doubting me, people believing in me … it really feels good. It really feels (like) a big accomplishment, something I always worked hard for. I really just want to thank God first, my family, coaches, fans; it's really a blessing."
Brown arrived at McNeese after spending his freshman year at Louisiana-Lafayette and then transferring to Southwest Mississippi Junior College. Once Brown became a Cowboy, he was an instant contributor.
In his two seasons at McNeese, Brown averaged 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. From his junior to senior season, he drastically improved his perimeter shooting, hitting 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts in the 2019-20 season, compared to 22.7 percent the prior year.
As a junior, Brown averaged more than 19 points and nine rebounds per game in Southland Conference games before an ankle injury forced him to miss the final eight games of the season. As a senior, he helped lead the Cowboys to the SLC Tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
For head coach Heath Schroyer, this is a special occasion because Brown, along with Sha'Markus Kennedy, were two of the first players who he recruited to McNeese.
"I'm really excited for Roydell," Schroyer said. "He's one of the most low-maintenance, really good players I've ever coached. He's a great kid, he's graduating in August, he's got over a 3.0 GPA, he's just a phenomenal human being. He's accomplished a lot in his career. I think he's going to have a professional career if he stays injury-free and finds his niche. I think he can play for quite a long time."
Brown said there were multiple reasons for choosing to play in Slovakia, but he said he believes that the league has enough of a reputation that he could move up into one of Europe's larger basketball leagues if he performs well enough.
BKM Lucenec finished the 2019-20 season with a 15-13 record, good enough for fourth place in the SBL.
Adjusting to life off the court could be a shock for Brown. When he goes to Lucenec, a city close to the southern border of Slovakia and Hungary, he will have to get used to colder winter months than he would normally deal with in the southern United States. Brown will also have to get accustomed to Slovakian cuisine, which will be quite different from what he experienced in Louisiana.
"I can't be expecting to get gumbo," Brown joked. "I'm going to have to give it up for a while, but when I come back it will be waiting on me."
Brown constantly mentioned being patient when asked about the process that led to signing with BKM Lucenec. He said his process included choosing an agent, getting his film out to teams, and finding a squad that fit what he wanted.
Additionally, Brown said he had to make sure he could work out, which was easier said than done with the COVID-19 pandemic locking down a lot of gyms. But Brown said his connections helped him get into some gyms for private and individual workouts, and he had weights at home, so he was able to lift.
Brown said he plans on leaving the U.S. for Slovakia at the end of August, with the start of practice and the season running from September to as late as May, depending on the postseason.
In the meantime, Brown said he's preparing for the next step of his life.
"Just taking it one step at a time and enjoying the process," he said. "Enjoying yourself and just be willing to get ready to work."