Kacie Cryer

McNeese State University women's basketball head coach Kacie Cryer.

 Rick Hickman

The McNeese State women’s basketball season has been put on hold.

The program has paused all team-related activities following multiple positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing in recent weeks, which includes head coach Kacie Cryer. 

The pause includes the postponement of at least the next two Cowgirl games Saturday at Lamar and at Central Arkansas (Feb. 6). The Southland Conference will announce make-up dates for those those games at a later date. 

This is the third time a McNeese women’s game has been postponed for COVID. The Incarnate Word game was itself originally postponed, as was the Cowgirls’ match at Houston Baptist, which has been rescheduled for Feb. 15.

Those games were postponed for COVID breakouts in the other programs.

Cryer tested positive last weekend and was out for two games, which included last Wednesday night’s loss at home to Nicholls State. At 4-1 in the Southland Conference and 4-8 overall, McNeese finds itself in second place.

