After five years at the helm of the McNeese women’s basketball program, the Kacie Cryer era has come to an end.
Cryer was informed Friday by Athletic Director Heath Schroyer that her contract will not be renewed. The news came just two days after the Cowgirls’ season came to a close at the Southland Conference tournament.
McNeese finished the season just 6-17 despite winning their first four conference games. The Cowgirls placed ninth in the standings and lost their opening-round tourney game to Houston Baptist.
“We appreciate the years of service coach Cryer gave to Cowgirl basketball,” said Schroyer in a statement. “The dedication to her student-athletes was admirable. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Cryer took over after a successful run by Brooks Donald-Williams in April of 2016. She served on Donald-Williams staff for eight seasons, advancing from graduate assistant to the top job.
During her time as an assistant she helped McNeese to back-to-back Southland Conference tourney titles and NCAA tournament bids in 2011 and 2012.
In her five seasons leading McNeese, Cryer’s clubs went 44-98 (.310 winning percentage) and just 18-43 over the last three years. Her best season was the first when she led the Cowgirls to a 14-17 overall record and 8-10 in the league play, finishing sixth in the conference standings.
Cryer’s teams made the Southland tournament three times, finishing 1-3. Her teams never finished higher than sixth place.
A COVID-19 shutdown hurt momentum this year as Cryer herself tested positive for the virus and missed two weeks. There was also a late start due to two hurricanes and the team was forced out of their on-campus home.
“We never really got our rhythm back after that,” Cryer said Wednesday night after her team was eliminated. “This team went through a lot. I’m proud of how they worked and played through everything.”
Schroyer said McNeese will begin a national search for Cryer’s replacement starting immediately.