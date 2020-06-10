Recently there has been a coaching pipeline from McNeese State to Louisiana-Monroe.
Warhawks head football coach Matt Viator and assistant coaches Tyler Bolfing, Eman Naghavi and Anthony Camp all either played for or coached at McNeese in some capacity. Women's head basketball coach Brooks Donald Williams completed her first season at ULM after three seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama. Prior to that, she led McNeese to its best era — nine years — of women's basketball in program history. Along with Williams, former McNeese women's basketball player Amber Donnes was promoted to assistant coach for the ULM women's basketball team after spending last season as director of basketball operations.
Now, another McNeese connection can be added to the ULM athletic program as former Cowgirls women's basketball player Regan Bolton announced on Sunday that she accepted a position with the Warhawks men's basketball program as a graduate assistant coach.
"I'm really excited about this opportunity and meeting new people," Bolton said. "But also being able to see my former teammate Amber Donnes every day, along with coach (Jessica Barber) and coach (Brooks Donald Williams). It's an amazing opportunity and I'm excited."
Bolton finished her career at McNeese as one of the best 3-point shooters and she knew she wanted to get into coaching. Bolton said she got in contact with a number of programs, sending emails to inquire about GA positions. But, for the most part, she either never received a response back or those programs had already filled those spots.
One day, Bolton received a text from Barber, an assistant coach for the ULM women's basketball team. Barber was Bolton's Amateur Athletic Union coach for the New Orleans Dominos. She told Bolton to call her, and when the two spoke over the phone, Barber told her that ULM men's head basketball coach Keith Richard was looking for a female GA. Knowing that Bolton desired a GA position, Williams immediately thought of her and sent the reference to Richard.
Initially, Bolton said she was skeptical about a position working with the men's team, but she was convinced after a conversation with Richard.
"Coach Richard called me and we talked for a while about how the job works," Bolton said. "I wasn't 100 percent sure about being with the men's team, but after I talked to (Richard), I knew I wanted to work for him."
Bolton will join the staff of a team that finished 9-20, 5-15 in Sun Belt Conference play. In the two seasons prior to that, the Warhawks compiled a 35-32 record.
But Bolton said she doesn't want to make an issue of being a woman coaching a men's team.
"Honestly, I haven't really thought about it like that," Bolton said. "I'm just glad I get to be around basketball daily. Being on the (coaching) side will be different, but I'm excited to learn and experience it."
She said she plans to visit Monroe in the coming weeks before making the move in early August.