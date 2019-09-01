Begue Cowboys’ go-to man

In a game that consistent offense was hard to come by, McNeese State receiver Trevor Begue was the one of the few things the Cowboys could lean on Saturday night against Southern University.
The junior receiver caught three passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cowboys air attack. The non-touchdown reception was a 14-yard reception to move the chains on a third-and-8.
Begue’s first touchdown reception, a 12-yarder from Cody Orgeron, gave the Cowboys a 17-14 lead with 1:49 remaining in the first half.
The second, a 24-yard reception early in the third quarter, extended the lead to 24-14.
“We practice on those plays and are in sync,” Begue said of his chemistry with Orgeron. “I felt like we took momentum of the game (after the second touchdown).”
He finished with three catches for 50 yards. He had three touchdown receptions over his first two seasons. One pass in Begue’s direction was not completed. He tied for the team lead in receptions with Cyron Sutton and finished one yard behind Sutton in receiving yards.
“Begue came up big with those two catches,” said first-year Cowboys head coach Sterlin Gilbert, who won his debut.
As a sophomore, Begue had 23 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns.
Begue’s big plays help offset a sluggish McNeese running game, which produced 56 yards on 35 carries through the first three quarters. The Cowboys found their stride in the fourth quarter, gaining 98 yards on the ground in the final quarter after wearing down the Jaguars defense. Orgeron finished 15 of 22 passing for 147 yards.
He and Begue debated who deserved the most credit for the second touchdown.
“It was a great throw,” Begue said.
“It was a great catch,” Orgeron said.