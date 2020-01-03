Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) draws the foul from Sam Houston State's RJ Smith during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Sha'markus Kennedy (23) shoots over Sam Houston State's Kai Mitchell during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) draws the foul from Sam Houston State's Dainan Swoope during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Leondre Washington (3) goes up against Sam Houston State's Dainan Swoope during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Sha'markus Kennedy (23) reaches for the offensive rebound against Sam Houston State's Mark Tikhonenko during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Dru Kuxhausen (0) shoots a three during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) goes up for the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Sha'markus Kennedy (23) is fouled by Sam Houston State's Terryonte Thomas during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Truman Moore (44) calls timeout after grabbing the loose ball during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) shoots over Sam Houston State's Zach Nutall during their Southland Conference matchup at McNeese's Health and Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Jan.2, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Basketball is often known as a make-or-miss game.
On Thursday night, it was as simple as Sam Houston State making a lot of 3s, and McNeese State missing a lot.
On a night which saw pouring rain in Lake Charles, the Bearkats were pouring in 3-pointers as they comfortably beat the Cowboys 94-75 in a Southland Conference game at the Health and Human Performance Complex.
The Bearkats (10-4, 3-0 SLC) extended their winning streak to six games.
Sam Houston State entered shooting 37 percent from 3-point range, but against McNeese, the Bearkats seemingly couldn't miss, shooting 15 of 28 (53.6 percent) from behind the arc. On the other side, the Cowboys (5-8, 0-2 SLC) struggled from the perimeter, hitting 7 of 25 (28 percent).
McNeese struggled for a majority of the first half, while Sam Houston State didn't have much trouble shooting the ball. The Bearkats also dominated without their starters, outscoring the Cowboys 19-4 in bench points in the first half.
"They punked us, truth be told," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said. "They just came out and slapped it to us. We didn't respond very well, didn't play very well. I don't know if it was the long break, I don't know. We didn't look like ourselves, that's for sure."
Sam Houston State led by as many as 14 points in the first half, but McNeese cut the deficit to six thanks to the emergence of guard A.J. Lawson. The North Texas transfer was effective in transition, using his spin move and Eurostep to get to the bucket for layups. Lawson scored 10 of his 14 first-half points in the final 4:31 of the quarter.
After cutting SHSU's lead to 43-37, Zach Nutall hit a jumper right before halftime to give the Bearkats a 45-37 halftime lead. Nutall, who attended Bryan High School in Central Texas, as Lawson did, led SHSU in first-half scoring with 16 points.
It got no better for McNeese in the second half, as SHSU continued its hot shooting and held McNeese at bay. Lawson failed to score a point in the second half and fouled out with just over 2 minutes left in the game.
Senior forward Sha'markus Kennedy was a bright spot for McNeese, finishing with his fourth double-double of the season (18 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks). Kennedy also provided McNeese with its biggest highlight of the game when he drove down the lane for a dunk that put a SHSU player on a poster. That dunk cut SHSU's lead to 58-49, but the Bearkats responded with a 5-0 run, prompting McNeese called a timeout. The Cowboys never cut SHSU's lead to single digits for the rest of the game.
The Bearkats never trailed and forced McNeese to commit 22 turnovers while committing 13. McNeese has lost five consecutive games in the series SHSU.
"I thought we were ready to play," Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. "We came out the first five minutes of the game and established what we were here to do. Defense was really good at times tonight, but we also made 15 threes. Those nights don't always come. We shot the ball unbelievably, and we needed it."
There's not much time for McNeese to wallow in the misery of this loss. The Cowboys will travel today to play at Central Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday.
"It doesn't get any easier," Schroyer said about the team going on the road for the next two games after wrapping up a five-game homestand.
