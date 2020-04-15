On Tuesday, the McNeese State athletic department released a statement announcing that head men's basketball coach Heath Schroyer and head women's basketball coach Kacie Cryer would receive contract extensions.
Schroyer received a two-year extension that will take his contract through the 2022-23 season. Cryer's contract was renewed for one year.
"In uncertain times, it is extremely helpful to have stability in leadership," McNeese interim athletic director Tanner Stines said in a statement released by the school. "I am glad we were able to get these extensions done and I look forward to having everyone back on campus so we can begin building towards next season."
Since being hired, Schroyer has used the new Health and Human Performance Complex to help drive attendance. McNeese men's basketball finished the 2019-20 season second in the Southland Conference in average attendance with 2,887 fans per home game. On the court, Schroyer's team improved by 5.5 wins from his first season to second. In SLC play, the Cowboys improved from 5-13 in the 2018-19 season to 10-10 in 2019-20, a four-game improvement. And under Schroyer, McNeese earned its first SLC Tournament berth since 2016.
The Cowboys lost Sha'markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown to graduation, along with guard Jalen Poyser, who left early to turn pro overseas. But McNeese has received commitments from two high school prospects and three college transfers, two from Division I schools and one from a junior college.
"I'm glad to have my contract rolled over," Schroyer said. "I love my president (Dr. Daryl Burckel) and the administration. And I love Lake Charles and (Southwest Louisiana), it's a special place with people. I look forward to continuing to build on the foundation we have laid the last two years. We've come a long way in two years and I'm really excited about where we are headed."
While the men's team has been on an upward trajectory, the women have struggled, going a combined 12-46 in the last two seasons. But Cryer, who is 38-81 overall and 23-51 in conference play after four seasons, said she was grateful for another chance.
"It's a blessing," Cryer said. "I'm very thankful to be able to continue being the head coach. Just the opportunity and the trust (from) our athletic department that they show in me in where we're going and what we're doing. I appreciate them not judging us based off of our record last season, because there was a lot that played into that factor. This is just a blessing, I'm really excited."
Cryer is tasked with replacing four seniors, all of whom started at least 21 games last season. The key players slated to return are Callie Maddox, who missed a good portion of last season with a knee injury, Shaela Gardner, and point guards Rayah Haynes and Kyla Hamilton.