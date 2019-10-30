Baseball coach gets contract extension

Tuesday marked a big day for the future of McNeese State baseball, as the McNeese athletic department announced that head coach Justin Hill received a three-year contract extension.
In addition, Hill revealed plans for multiple additions, upgrades and renovations to Joe Miller Ballpark.
Contract extension
Hill's contract extension runs through 2022. Financial terms were disclosed via a public records request and show that Hill will make an annual salary of $100,000 ($88,400 in base salary and the remaining $11,600 coming from the McNeese Foundation). The athletic department said the contract extension will make Hill the highest-paid baseball head coach in school history.
"A lot of things went into the factors," Athletic Director Bruce Hemphill said of the decision to extend Hill's contract. "One is the betterment of McNeese baseball, the athletic department, the university and the community. What he has added to all of those, one, a great person. Two, that he's a winner. He cares about the kids immensely and a great family man. You put all those into the factor, along with the fact that we've proven on the field that we can be very successful. And that was what showed this past summer."
Hill will enter his seventh season as head coach when the 2020 regular season starts. He has won at least 30 games in five of his six seasons at McNeese, won one Southland Conference regular-season championship (2017) and one SLC Tournament title with an NCAA Regional Tournament berth in the spring.
"Truth be told, I'd have signed a 10-year contract," Hill said. "This is home for me. There are so many things that I can get (into) for this being home. I could tell you a lot of things, but I think the goal for me was to prove it."
Hill had been working on a series of four one-year contracts, which is almost unheard of in college athletics. But Hill's performance as head coach has done enough for him to earn the stability of another contract. He received his first long-term contract in Jan. 2018.
Stadium upgrades
Among the plans is a players clubhouse, a fully turf playing surface, training center, playground for kids who come to games, upgrades to the stadium entrance and walkway and a championship plaza that would pay homage to successful teams and players in McNeese baseball history.
"The inspiration has been and always will be our players," Hill said when talking about the upgrades. "I want to give them everything they need to succeed. We want to create an environment for success. We've proven our system works, both on and off the field. So this isn't about more, this is about better."
Hill didn't offer a time line or offer specifics, only noting that ideas for the improvements were still in the planning phase. However, he said the turf playing surface will most likely to be the first project addressed, and that could happen by as early as the 2021 season.