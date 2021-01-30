The playbook is expected to be open a bit today as McNeese State plays its third scrimmage of the spring preseason at Cowboy Stadium.
First-year head coach Frank Wilson and staff are looking to build on last week, when the offense scored on big plays but struggled on third downs during a controlled, situational scrimmage.
"We had our share of big runs and passes; we have to be able to maintain drives too," Wilson said. "I think we have the potential to be a dynamic offense."
Two weeks from opening the season, McNeese is looking to make sure it is ready for game conditions. After this week the Cowboys will work on their first foe, Tarleton State.
"This is still so much about us," Wilson said. "We want to keep the focus on us. We will turn our attention to Tarleton after Saturday."
Most importantly, Wilson said he's looking for his team to continue its growth as a physical club. He continues to preach that about McNeese. He wants his team to play fast and tough.
"We want to be a lot more aggressive," Wilson said. "This is big for us because it will be one of a physical nature. Our DNA is built on toughness, built on competition."
The late-morning scrimmage will consist of 15-minute halves and situational play.
This is a group still learning about each other. With the pandemic and two hurricanes, the Cowboys and coaches haven't been able to get to know one another as much as most teams.
That means these scrimmages are the best way for the coaches to learn what their players can and can't do as well as teaching their new system to them, Wilson said.
"You are forever learning your team," Wilson said. "There is a lot of detangling going on. We are finding out what players can do against live bullets. We are continuing to learn our team and adapt to our personnel."
Wilson also pointed out that while he's not ready to name a depth chart, starting positions are working themselves out. That will be seen as groups continue to play together and in specific situations.
"That picture is starting to clear itself up," Wilson said of the rotation. "Those players need to play with each other for chemistry reasons. There are now less moving parts."
If there is one thing the coaching staff is looking for, Wilson said, it's finding depth for the seven-game shortened season. The Cowboys are down 21 players since Wilson took over last year, with a host of those moving into the work force.
While the numbers may be down, Wilson said McNeese is getting help from solid transfers and incoming freshmen for the fall.
Wilson said he will add a few more pieces to the puzzle Wednesday on the traditional national signing day.
"We were unsure how it would unfold this year, but we are excited about our additions," Wilson said.