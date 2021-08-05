While rebuilding of the basketball arena continued Wednesday, the remaking of the McNeese State athletic department took another step forward.
Inside the Doland Fieldhouse, Athletic Director Heath Schroyer and university brass announced they had signed the first naming rights deal to an athletic facility in school history.
The new name of the on-campus home of McNeese basketball is now The Legacy Center.
For the next 10 years, local business owners David and Kimberly Griffin purchased the naming rights to the arena for $2.5 million in what is being called a “donation.”
“These are the days I have envisioned,” Schroyer said. “This is truly historic for our school and our community.”
McNeese has named other sports facilities to thank big donors and longtime employees, but this is the first time a naming rights deal was done. It opens an entirely new opportunity for fresh revenue to the school and puts McNeese on the playing field with other universities, Schroyer said.
“Yes, we are looking to do more of this in the future,” he said. “We are thinking big and we are going to be bold. This is aggressive, it’s big.”
For the Griffins it’s about becoming an even more integral part of the school and giving back to a community they call home.
“It’s not McNeese sports, it’s McNeese coaches, it’s McNeese athletes,” David Griffin said. “It is about the people. We want to give back to our community.
“This is not the only thing we are doing. We were looking to make a big impact and when the naming rights came up it dinged me in the eyes.”
Griffin said he has bought into the plans of Schroyer and the school, which is looking to grow in college athletics. Mc-Neese has been rumored to be looking to leave the Southland Conference and move into a new conference and maybe up a division in football. That is something that interests Griffin, who said he would love to see it.
“Their vision is big and it is clear,” Griffin said. “We want this not to be LSU country but to be Mc-Neese country. This is our home school and that is something we want to be a part of and will do what we can to help.”
While McNeese won’t officially say it is leaving the Southland, President Dr. Daryl Burckel has said publicly they will do what is in the best interest of McNeese. As recently as last week he said if the opportunity was right “we will not miss that train again,” referring to a league change.
The selling of naming rights has long been a practice of large universities and professional sports teams. In June, Louisiana-Lafayette signed a 15-year deal worth $15 million for the naming rights to the school’s football stadium, Cajun Field.
“I think naming rights is both the present and the future in college,” Schroyer said at the time. “It is going on all over the place. It is something we have to look into and become a part of.”
Griffin said the new name of the arena is a “call to action” for people to help make the community better. Griffin said he has fostered and adopted children and wants to use the arena’s name in building on that commitment.
“We didn’t want our name on the building,” he said. “It is bigger than a business. It is our life’s purpose to use business to impact lives.”
The arena is being repaired after last year’s two hurricanes, Laura and Delta, and won’t be ready to host games until at least December, Schroyer said.
“It will be great when we get back in there with everything fresh,” Schroyer said. “It will be a great lift to the campus and community.”
McNeese’s basketball teams played its home games last year at Burton Coliseum, which was the longtime home court before the on-campus arena was opened two years ago.
“I’m excited about the athletic team we have put together and the direction we are headed,” Burckel said.