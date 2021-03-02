Nobody said this was going to be easy.
Monday McNeese head coach Frank Wilson talked like a man ready to get back to work after Saturday's setback.
"You go back and watch this game and it is an honest assessment in where we are," said Wilson.
McNeese dropped its home opener 48-20 to Incarnate Word falling to 1-1 on the spring season. It is clear that the past year's heartaches and headaches have taken a toll on this team, which has only really been together working since the new year started.
With no spring, summer or fall, and little access to training facilities, the Cowboys are clearly playing catchup. But Wilson also knows there is no sympathy coming on the field.
"Nobody throwing a pity party for us," said Wilson.
That was obvious when the Cardinals backup quarterback threw a touchdown pass with 33 seconds left and the busses already started. It was a little going-away present from Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris.
While Wilson said everything is good, you get the feeling he will remember that moment and file it in the back of his mind for future reference.
"They certainly have our attention now," Wilson said of Incarnate Word.
However, the focus is clearly on rebuilding the team through this spring.
"No excuses and not giving any, but there are reasons," said Wilson. "We missed on those spring days, summer days and fall days. We have bunched them all them into January.
"You have to expect to go through some growing pains. This team is under construction. Our better days are ahead."
That may not sit well with all fans, but it is a reality. Just looking around Cowboy Stadium Saturday and you realize how much work still needs to be one both on and off the field.
That's just the facts.
"As tough as it may be it is important that we play these games," said Wilson. "At some point we have to plant the seeds to reconstruct our team."
At no spot is that more obvious than on the offensive line. The numbers are starting to get critical for the Cowboys when it comes to available bodies.
McNeese started the spring with just 11 offensive linemen on scholarship. While five more have been signed for the fall, they are not here playing yet.
That has left a group that was thin to begin with even thinner because of injuries.
Wilson announced redshirt freshmen Jack Zeleninski and Hayden Shaw, two promising young offensive linemen who were using this spring for development and McNeese has high hopes for in the future, are out for the season. Two others are questionable for this week's game at Southeastern Louisiana with another two banged up.
Only three non freshmen scholarship players will go into Saturday's game mostly healthy for the offensive line, meaning the Cowboys will have to count on walk-ons for both depth and some playing time. The inexperience of the line has shown in the early going.
"We love those guys and they give us everything they got, but it is tough for them," said Wilson.
With word coming officially last week that McNeese's appeal to lift its one-season postseason ban has been denied by the NCAA, the spring clearly becomes about getting ready for the fall when expected reinforcements arrive.
"A lot of development will have to happen," said Wilson of the spring and coming summer. "Want to have a productive building block and develop this team into the fall.
"We tell the players where we are at, where we are going and how we are going to get there."
For now that is one week at a time.