Cody Orgeron spent most of a frigid night at Tarleton State running for his life.
But when the opening of a lifetime suddenly popped in front of him, the McNeese quarterback wasn't going to waste it.
"There was nothing that was going to keep me out of that end zone," said Orgeron.
So with his bundled-up dad, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on hand in the ice box that was Stephenville, Texas, Cody slipped the grasp of the one Tarleton defender who could have stopped him and sprinted 19 yards down the sideline to complete a remarkable comeback and give the Cowboys and 40-37 double-overtime victory over Tarleton.
"Wow," said McNeese head coach Frank Wilson. "Just wow."
The McNeese first-year coach waited over a year to actually coach his Cowboys.
But it was worth the wait.
There will always be room for arguments when ranking the greatest wins in McNeese history.
But Saturday's unlikely comeback had better be in the conversation — and near the top of the "miracle comeback" category.
Overtime was the easy part.
Never mind the pandemic, the double hurricane whammy, the scurrying here and there just to locate places for players to live, let alone find practice fields and weight rooms.
The resilience just to get McNeese football in uniform and playing a season has all been well documented.
Never mind that.
With just under three minutes to play, the Cowboys trailed 31-17 to a Tarleton team that went 11-1 last season in its final year in Division II. The Texans had owned all of them momentum since the Cowboys had taken an 10-0 first-quarter lead.
"We told our team we can't win it in the first quarter," Wilson said. "Can't win it in the second and can't win it in the third."
But it turns out that if you keep fighting you can somehow, some way tie it in the fourth and wait for that big moment in the second overtime.
Orgeron threw two touchdown passes in those final three minutes, both remarkable catches, first to Mason Pierce from 26 yards, then a one-handed game-tying grab by Trevor Begue from the 12. They were sandwiched around a perfectly executed onsides kick recovered by Darrius Daniels.
The key play might have come next when the Cowboys finally used Tarleton's unrelenting pass rush against the Texans' defense when Orgeron soft-tossed a slip-screen pass that Deonta McMahon turned into a 31-yard gain to the 25 to set up the tying score.
"We had a good first quarter and they tied it at the half," Wilson said. "We fell behind and then (were) tested. Really tested your fortitude. Really tested your mentals."
After trading field goals in the first overtime, the Cowboys held Tarleton to another field goal before the Orgeron play-fake opened up the left side for his game-winning sprint.
"I could not be more proud of this coaching staff," said Wilson, who was a coach short after losing his defensive coordinator a week ago. "I could not be more proud of this football team for its resiliency, perseverance and determination to claim victory."
Despite constant pressure, Orgeron accounted for all five McNeese touchdowns throwing for three and running for two. He passed for 170 and ran for 108, including that final 19 yards to victory.
So the debut of the Wilson Era at McNeese will have a hard time topping the opening act, which was 13 trying months in the making.
"It was only fitting that it would end in the fashion that it did," Wilson said. "So resilient. So tough. A never- say-die spirit. A winner's mentality. A team that refused to lose."
McNeese now gets a week off before returning to the brand new turf at Cowboy Stadium — which was a murky swamp following Hurricane Laura — and the Southland Conference home opener against Incarnate Word on Feb. 27.
The Cowboys may need an extra week to relish this one.
"That one was for Lake Charles , that one was for Southwest Louisiana. That one was earned by the men and women of McNeese who refused to loose. You remember when ..."
The Cowboys pulled off The McNeese Miracle.