McNeese lands five on All-SLC team

Clayton Rasbeary is greeted by teammates after scoring a run against Incarnate Word at Cowboy Diamond in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

 Kirk Meche / Special to the American Press

Led by ace hurler Will Dion, McNeese State placed five players on the all-Southland Conference baseball team released by the league Monday.

The Cowboys, 28-28 overall and 21-18 in SLC play, open tourney action Wednesday against New Orleans.

“It is quite a thing and nice that others have noticed how well we have played and all we have been through is a good thing,” said McNeese head coach Justin Hill.

Dion, a redshirt sophomore, was named the Southland’s Pitcher of the Year. He is the fifth Cowboy to earn the honor and first since Danny Davis in 2006.

Dion finished with an 8-4 record and 3.05 earned run average. He led the conference with 99 strikeouts in 82.2 innings.

He in on a five-game win streak and was named to the league’s all-defensive team along with earning first-team honors.

He is joined on the first team by outfielder Clayton Rasbeary and second baseman Nate Fisbeck. Both are redshirt seniors who returned for their extra seasons and are previous all-Southland picks.

Rasbeary leads the conference with 80 hits while batting .351 with nine homers. Fisbeck, who also made the all-defensive team, leads the conference with 55 runs batted in and has eight home runs.

Tre Obregon was named to the second team despite missing time with injuries. He enters the tourney with a .333 average. Centerfielder Peyton Harden was selected to the third team.

He had three hits or more in seven games including a four-hit game on March 13 against Corpus Christi.

Outfielder Julian Gonzales was also named to the all-defensive team.

Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser was named the league’s Player of the Year while Colton Eager of Abilene Christian was selected the Hitter of the Year.

Central Arkansas’ Tyler Cleveland garnered relief pitcher of the year honors; Brennan Stuprich of SLU the freshman of the year; ACU’s Grayson Tatrow Newcomer of the Year; and Rick Mc-Carty of ACU the Coach of the Year.

 

