Cowgirls open SLC basketball tourney
The McNeese State women's basketball team will try to keep its season alive when it plays in the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament.
The ninth-seeded Cowgirls (6-15) tip off at 11 a.m. today against No. 8 Houston Baptist (10-10) at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. The teams split their regular-season meetings with the home team winning each time.
Junior Divine Tanks, who was the lone Cowgirl named to the all-SLC team as a third-team selection, heads into the tournament averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for McNeese, which enters the tournament having lost its last five games and six of its last seven.
Sophomore Kyla Hamilton leads the team with 10.7 points per game and 64 assists.
HBU enters the tournament having won three of its last five games.
Second-team all-conference pick Timia Jefferson leads the Huskies. She ranks third in scoring (15.85 ppg) in the SLC and ranks fourth in steals (49). Kennedy Wilson is averaging 10.7 ppg.
Softball team tries to extend win streak
The McNeese State softball team will try to extend its winnings streak to five games when it visits Houston at 6 p.m. today for a nonconference game.
The Cowgirls (7-12) area coming off a four-game weekend sweep of their own Cowgirl Classic II against Texas Southern and Texas-San Antonio. The Cowgirls, who are winless in six road games, are led by Kaylee Lopez (.345 avg.) and Alaysis Seneca (.325).
Cori McCrary (.293) leads McNeese with 17 hits, five home runs, 12 runs scored and is tied for a team-best 12 RBI and four doubles. Haylee Brinlee (.196) also has 12 RBIs.
The pitching staff is led by Jenna Edwards (2-1, 2.08 ERA) and Saleen Flores (3-3, 7.79). Ashley Vallejo (1-3, 4.58) leads the staff with 26 strikeouts while Whitney Tate (1-5, 4.85) has thrown a staff-high 422⁄3 innings.
The Cougars (7-9), who have won the last three games in the series, are mired in a four-game losing streak. The are led by Sara Queen (.404, 4 HR, 10 RBIs), Bethany Busch (.378, 2 HR, 9 RBIs), Lindsey Stewart-Vaugh (.348), Brittaney Shaw (.333, 1 HR, 10 RBIs) and Kati Ray Brown (.302, 5 HR, 13 RBIs). In the circle, Houston relies on Rachel Hertenberger (2-3, 4.10), Halley Hudson (3-3, 6.07) and Megan Lee (2-2, 5.25). Houston leads the series 3-2.
Attendance may increase at games
McNeese State athletic events will increase their capacity limits from 25 to 50 percent after Gov. John Bel Edwards' latest announcement to move the state into Phase 3 guidelines in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change means 8,000 people will be allowed to attend Saturday's home football game against Lamar. Fans will be required to wear face coverings in the stadium and observe social distancing.
Seating capacity for baseball will be 1,500 and 1,000 for softball.
Lamar wins second straight match
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar won its second consecutive Southland Conference match, beating McNeese State 5-2 on Tuesday.
It was the second consecutive loss for McNeese (1-10, 1-3 SLC), which won two of the three doubles matches to take the double point. But the Cardinals (6-3, 3-1), who improved to 4-0 at home, won five of the six singles matches.
The win made Cardinals head coach David Wong, in his 22nd season at Lamar, the second-winningest coach in conference history.
McNeese will continue its four-match road trip Friday at Central Arkansas and Sunday at Northwestern State.
Lamar 5, McNeese St. 2
Singles
1. Bianca Vitale, Lamar, def. Sofia San Jose Moren, McN, 6-2, 7-5.
2. Elena Rodriguez, Lamar, def. Carlotta Romito, McN, 5-7, 7-5, 10-5.
3. Alba Perez, Lamar, def. Matilde Mulatero, McN, 6-1, 6-3.
4. Natalia Ballo, McN, def. Natalia Molina, Lamar, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
5. Ana Jolic, Lamar, def. Hanna Blinouskaya, McN, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
6. Elena Rubio, Lamar, def. Yukina Abe, McN, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Vitale/Perez, Lamar, vs. Abe/Romito, McN, 5-2, did not finish.
2. Mulatero/Blinouskaya, McN, def. Molina/Rodriguez, Lamar, 6-2.
3. Ballo/San Jose Moren, McN, def. Rubio/Jayci Wong, Lamar, 6-2.