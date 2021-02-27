The McNeese State men's basketball team will finally play a home game.
It has been since Jan. 27 that the Cowboys have been in Burton Coliseum, and while the record there isn't great, there is still a lot to play for.
The Cowboys (9-11) find themselves tied for the eighth and final Southland Conference Tournament spot despite being 3-8 in the league. They drew even with Southeastern Wednesday night with a 95-91 victory in Hammond. Also at 3-8 is Houston Baptist (4-15), tonight's opponent.
Tip-off for the game against HBU is set for 7:30 p.m. today.
"That was a huge win," said Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer said of beating SLU. "We have something still to play for. That's what matters.
"We can still have a good season if we finish strong."
McNeese can sweep the season series against the Huskies, having won the first meeting 74-71 in Houston. Carlos Rosario led the Cowboys with 17 points that night. Dru Kuxhausen finished with 15.
"We just have to build on what we did the other night," Schroyer said.
KeyShawn Feazell leads the Cowboys in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounding (10.5 rpg).
The Huskies, playing their final road game and third straight in Louisiana, have two players averaging double figures — Pedro Castro (14 ppg) and Za-Ontay Boothman (11 ppg).
The McNeese women will be on the road after switching sites against HBU. The Cowgirls (6-11, 6-4), playing the first of three consecutive road games, beat the Huskies 73-55 Monday in Burton. Lizzy Ratcliff led McNeese with 17 points.
Divine Tanks leads the Cowgirls in scoring (10.7 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg).
HBU (8-8, 4-5) is led b Timia Jefferson (14.7 ppg) and Kennedy Wilson (10.1 ppg).