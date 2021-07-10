Barbe High swept the individual honors on the MaxPreps All-American baseball team with pitcher Jack Walker winning the National Player of the Year award and head coach Glenn Cecchini earning National Coach of the Year.
The duo helped lead the Bucs to their 11th state championship and second national title. The Bucs matched their best record by going 39-2, and capped the season with a pair of shutout wins in the Class 5A state tournament, beating District 3-5A rival Sam Houston 1-0 in the semifinals and West Monroe 5-0 in the state championship game.
Walker, who signed with College World Series champion Mississippi State, finished the season with a 13-0 record, 0.48 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 832/3 innings pitched.
Cecchini and Walker are the first Louisianians to win the MaxPreps national awards, which date to 2008. Past national player of the year winners include current major league players Jake Odorizzi, Dylan Bundy, Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty.
SOFTBALL STARS: Bucs softball stars Nyjah Fontenot and Halie Pappion were named first-team all-Americans by MaxPreps after helping the Bucs win the Class 5A state championship.
Fontenot, an Arkansas commitment, was named as an outfielder after hitting .535 with 11 home runs and 32 stolen bases.
Pappion was named as a utility player after compiling a 19-1 record as a pitcher and hitting .406 with nine homers.
Both players will be seniors next year.
BIG-NAME VISITOR: One of the state’s most dominant high school football programs will make a rare visit to Southwest Louisiana when John Curtis Christian visits Jennings in August for a jamboree game.
The Patriots have won 26 state championships, most in state history. Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps said he placed an ad on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association website seeking an opponent after another school pulled out.
John Curtis was without a jamboree opponent and responded. The teams will meet Aug. 27 in a doubleheader. Iowa and South Beauregard will meet in the other game.
“It’s not often a 25-time state champion comes to play. It is going to be a challenge,” Phelps said of the New Orleans-area private school. “Hopefully we will be able to get some work out of it. It is rare to have them in the area.”
Last year John Curtis went 6-5, losing to Byrd in the semifinal round of the Division I playoffs.
RATED ROOKIES: Lake Charles College Prep graduate Glynn Johnson, a wide receiver, is listed as the top incoming freshman for New Mexico State by Athlon Sports. Fellow Trailblazers alum Solomon Lewis, also a WR, was ranked as the fourth-best freshman at Louisiana Tech. Iowa’s Cejae Ceasar, a defensive back, is ranked ninth among Louisiana-Lafayette signees.
SOARING EAGLE: Eastern Michigan DB Alvinoski LaFleur, a former LaGrange star, was named to the first-team all-Mid-American Conference team by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s College Football Preview. LaFleur, a senior, had 29 tackles and two interceptions in six games last season. He led the conference in interception return yards with 97 and was the only member of the Eagles to earn a first-team all-conference selection.
Lafleur is a 2015 graduate of LaGrange, where he intercepted 19 passes and scored more than 30 touchdowns in his career. He signed with EMU after playing two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
ELITE RUNNER: St. Louis Catholic graduate Halyn Senegal competed in the 2021 Brooks PR Invitational on July 2 in Seattle.
Senegal, the first runner from Southwest Louisiana to compete in the event, placed seventh (55.09 seconds) in the 400-meter run against some of the top high school athletes in the nation.
Senegal, a University of Nevada signee, led the Saints to the 2021 Division II indoor and Class 3A outdoor track and field championship and set the class record in the 400 at 54.89 seconds.