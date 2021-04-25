On a day of frustration mixed with pain, there came a glimmer of hope, only it proved to be too much to ask.
Texas-Arlington swept McNeese State Saturday in a nonconference doubleheader, 8-1 and 6-5 in 10 innings.
That extended the Cowboys' (18-21) losing streak to seven games.
The pain part came when Cowboys senior Jake Dickerson was injured on a scary play in the top of the third inning of Game 2 at Joe Miller Ballpark. Dickerson was carried off the field after colliding with third baseman Cade Morris in the top of the third inning. The two were each trying to make a play on a pop-up.
Dickerson got the worst of the collision, laying on the field for 21 minutes, the first few motionless. Dickerson gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was taken to the ambulance and transported Lake Charles Memorial Hospital with concussion-like symptoms. He returned to the Cowboys dugout late in the second game.
"That was as scary a moment as you will see," said McNeese head coach Justin Hill. "Surprised to see him walk in here in the ninth."
Hill said all the scans on Dickerson were negative. He will not be in the lineup today when the teams finish the three-game weekend series, Hill said.
After McNeese scored three in the eighth and another in the ninth to tie the score in Game 2, the last coming on Peyton Johnson's two-out single to center, the Mavericks (19-20) responded. J.D. Wedleigh tripled and scored on Carson Gregory's single in the 10th for the winning run.
UTA took control of the second game with a pair of runs in the sixth and two more on Conner Aube's home run in the eighth, his second of the day and eighth of the season. He finished with five hits and six runs batted in.
Michael Wong (2-1) got the win with Sean-Michael Brady (1-1) taking the loss.
Not much good happened for McNeese in the opener, as the Mavericks scored three times in the third and never looked back.
Aube and Sam Gotlieb each had three hits. Aube homered and drove in four runs, and Gotlieb scored three times, picking up two of UTA's five doubles.
Dylan Paul launched a mammoth home run in the eighth for the Mavericks as it hit on the track, well beyond the wall in right field. It was Paul's fifth of the season.
McNeese lefty Will Dion (4-4) lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, all earned.
UTA starter Carlos Tavera allowed three hits while going six innings. He struck out 10 while picking up his first victory in five decisions.
The Cowboys got on the board when Nate Collins singled home Nate Fisbeck from third in the bottom of the seventh.