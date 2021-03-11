Kashie Natt scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead top-seeded Rayville to its fifth consecutive Class 2A state championship game appearance in a 76-67 semifinal win over No. 5 Franklin Wednesday afternoon at Burton Coliseum.
Rayville (24-2) pulled away in the second half, extending a two-point halftime lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter.
Franklin (27-5), playing in semifinals for first time since 1958, owned a one-point lead after the first quarter but could not handle Natt inside and were outrebounded 43-19.
J'Michael Gray led Franklin with 23 points. Kim Provest added 19.
Zyquarius Cowart had 16 points and nine rebounds for Rayville, which is 2-2 in championship games the past four years, including a loss to Port Allen last season.
Port Allen 60
Lakeview 48
The Pelicans (19-7) win sets up a third consecutive championship game against Rayville. Rayville won the 2019 title, with Port Allen avenging that loss last year.
Port Allen led Lakeview 42-37 going into the final quarter, but ran off eight straight points to start the quarter and extend its lead to 13 points. Lakeview got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Tawasky Johnson led Port Allen with 16 points. Jalen Knox added 13 points and three assists.
Javonte Howard led Lakeview (21-7) with 17.
Class 5A
Natchitoches Central 58
Hahnville 48
The top-seeded Chiefs (26-1) closed the game with a 10-3 run after Hahnville (21-4) pulled within three points with 1:31 left in the game on a Cory Lorio steal and basket by Kaden Pierre. Natchitoches Central got baskets from Devin Helaire and Sean Lacour on its next two possessions and stopped the Tigers on their next three possessions to seal the win.
Darius Young led the Chiefs with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Pierre and Claudell Harris scored 14 each for Hahnville. Cameron Lumar added 11.
What's Ahead
In today's championship games, Jehovah-Jireh will attempt to win its fourth consecutive Division V title when it faces Family Christian at noon.
Crescent City and Calvary Baptist will meet in a rematch for the Division IV title at 2:30 p.m. Crescent City won last year's game 60-49.
At 5 p.m., Madison Prep meets St. Martinville for the Class 3A championship. Madison Prep won titles each year from 2015-18 before losing in semifinals last year and in championship game in 2019.
In the finale at 7:30 p.m., Simpson plays district rival Ebarb for the Class C title. Simpson has reached the final four in each of the past four seasons, losing twice in semifinals and twice in the championship game.