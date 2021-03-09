LHSAA Marsh Madness

Jejovah-Jireh's Michael Brandon shoots as Grace Christian's Spencer Caubarreaux defends during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Division V semi-final at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Monday, March 8, 2021. 

 Kirk Meche / Special to the American Press

Top seed Jehovah-Jireh pulled away from No. 5 Grace Christian in the second half to earn its fifth straight appearance in the Division V championship game with a 59-40 win Monday.

John-Paul Ricks scored 26 points, and Michael Brandon added 20 to lead Jehovah-Jireh (19-14).

Frank Chandler scored 25 to lead Grace Christian (14-11).

Jehovah-Jireh has won the last three Division V state championships.

Family Christian 47

Episcopal of Acadiana 34

The No. 2 Flames (27-13) never trailed in the game and outscored No. 3 ESA ((18-12) 9-2 in the first quarter to take control of the game.

ESA turned the ball over 11 times in the first quarter and made one of six field goal attempts.

Tim Carmel led Family Christian with 16 points.

Luke Legoullon led ESA with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Family Christian improved to 7-3 in state semifinal games.

Class C

Ebarb 66

Phoenix 63

Ebarb's Alec Remedies made his only point a big one, knocking down a free throw to give Ebarb the lead for good in a 66-63 win over Phoenix in a Class C semifinal Monday.

No. 6 Ebarb (13-10) advances to play the winner of No. 1 Simpson-No. 4 Hornbeck in Thursday's state championship game.

The free throw by Remedies gave the Rebels a 64-63 lead with 49 seconds left. Zach Parrie added two more free throws and Ebarb held Phoenix (16-7) scoreless on its last five possessions.

Parrie finished with 44 points, including 27 in the second half. Connor Malmay added 10.

Nash Ian Narcise led Phoenix with 39 points. Nalon Narcisse added 13.

Basketball Boys State Tournament

Semifinals

Monday

At Burton Coliseum

No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh 59, No. 5 Grace Christian 40 (Division V)

No. 2 Family Christian 47, No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana 34 (Division V)

No. 6 Ebarb 66, No. 2 Phoenix 63 (Class C)

No. 1 Simpson 58, No. 4 Hornbeck 57 (Class C)

At Cajundome • Lafayette

No. 1 Crescent City 57, No. 5 Metairie Park Country Day 53 (Division IV)

No. 3 Calvary Baptist 67, No. 2 Riverside Academy 63 (Division IV)

No. 1 Madison Prep 48, No. 4 Carroll 32 (Class 3A)

No. 11 St. Martinville 56, No. 2 Wossman 49 (Class 3A)

Tuesday

At Burton Coliseum

No. 1 North Central vs. No. 4 Arcadia, noon (Class 1A)

No. 3 White Castle vs. No. 3 Northwood-Lena, 2:30 p.m. (Class 1A)

No. 2 Simsboro vs. No. 3 Hathaway, 5 p.m. (Class B)

No. 1 Anacoco vs. No. 5 JS Clark Leadership Academy, 7:30 p.m. (Class B)

At Cajundome • Lafayette

No. 2 St. Paul’s vs. No. 3 St. Augustine, noon (Division I)

No. 1 Scotlandville vs. No. 5 Jesuit, 2:30 p.m. (Division I)

No. 1 Isidore Newman vs. No. 4 Holy Savior Menard, 5 p.m. (Division III)

No. 2 Dunham vs. No. 6 Lafayette Christian, 7:30 p.m. (Division III)

Wednesday

At Burton Coliseum

No. 1 Rayville vs. No. 5 Franklin, noon (Class 2A)

No. 2 Port Allen vs. No. 6 Lakeview, 2:30 p.m. (Class 2A)

No. 1 Natchitoches Central vs. No. 4 Hahnville, 5 p.m. (Class 5A)

No. 3 Zachary vs. No. 15 Walker, 7:30 p.m. (Class 5A)

At Cajundome • Lafayette

No. 1 George Washington Carver vs. No. 4 Neville, noon (Class 4A)

No. 2 Eleanor McMain vs. No. 3 Woodlawn-Shreveport, 2:30 p.m. (Class 4A)

No. 1 University Lab vs. No. 5 St. Michael the Archangel, 5 p.m. (Division II)

No. 2 St. Thomas More vs. No. 3 Liberty, 7:30 p.m. (Division II)

Championships

At Burton Coliseum

Thursday

Division V — No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh vs. No. 2 Family Christian, Noon

Division IV — No. 1 Crescent City vs. No. 3 Calvary Baptist, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A — No. 1 Madison Prep vs. No. 11 St. Martinville, 5 p.m.

Class C — No. 1 Simpson vs. No. 6 Ebarb, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Division III — Noon

Class 1A — 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A — 5 p.m.

Class B — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A — Noon

Division II — 2:30 p.m.

Division I — 5 p.m.

Class 5A — 7:30 p.m.

