Top seed Jehovah-Jireh pulled away from No. 5 Grace Christian in the second half to earn its fifth straight appearance in the Division V championship game with a 59-40 win Monday.
John-Paul Ricks scored 26 points, and Michael Brandon added 20 to lead Jehovah-Jireh (19-14).
Frank Chandler scored 25 to lead Grace Christian (14-11).
Jehovah-Jireh has won the last three Division V state championships.
Family Christian 47
Episcopal of Acadiana 34
The No. 2 Flames (27-13) never trailed in the game and outscored No. 3 ESA ((18-12) 9-2 in the first quarter to take control of the game.
ESA turned the ball over 11 times in the first quarter and made one of six field goal attempts.
Tim Carmel led Family Christian with 16 points.
Luke Legoullon led ESA with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Family Christian improved to 7-3 in state semifinal games.
Class C
Ebarb 66
Phoenix 63
Ebarb's Alec Remedies made his only point a big one, knocking down a free throw to give Ebarb the lead for good in a 66-63 win over Phoenix in a Class C semifinal Monday.
No. 6 Ebarb (13-10) advances to play the winner of No. 1 Simpson-No. 4 Hornbeck in Thursday's state championship game.
The free throw by Remedies gave the Rebels a 64-63 lead with 49 seconds left. Zach Parrie added two more free throws and Ebarb held Phoenix (16-7) scoreless on its last five possessions.
Parrie finished with 44 points, including 27 in the second half. Connor Malmay added 10.
Nash Ian Narcise led Phoenix with 39 points. Nalon Narcisse added 13.
Basketball Boys State Tournament
Semifinals
Monday
At Burton Coliseum
No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh 59, No. 5 Grace Christian 40 (Division V)
No. 2 Family Christian 47, No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana 34 (Division V)
No. 6 Ebarb 66, No. 2 Phoenix 63 (Class C)
No. 1 Simpson 58, No. 4 Hornbeck 57 (Class C)
At Cajundome • Lafayette
No. 1 Crescent City 57, No. 5 Metairie Park Country Day 53 (Division IV)
No. 3 Calvary Baptist 67, No. 2 Riverside Academy 63 (Division IV)
No. 1 Madison Prep 48, No. 4 Carroll 32 (Class 3A)
No. 11 St. Martinville 56, No. 2 Wossman 49 (Class 3A)
Tuesday
At Burton Coliseum
No. 1 North Central vs. No. 4 Arcadia, noon (Class 1A)
No. 3 White Castle vs. No. 3 Northwood-Lena, 2:30 p.m. (Class 1A)
No. 2 Simsboro vs. No. 3 Hathaway, 5 p.m. (Class B)
No. 1 Anacoco vs. No. 5 JS Clark Leadership Academy, 7:30 p.m. (Class B)
At Cajundome • Lafayette
No. 2 St. Paul’s vs. No. 3 St. Augustine, noon (Division I)
No. 1 Scotlandville vs. No. 5 Jesuit, 2:30 p.m. (Division I)
No. 1 Isidore Newman vs. No. 4 Holy Savior Menard, 5 p.m. (Division III)
No. 2 Dunham vs. No. 6 Lafayette Christian, 7:30 p.m. (Division III)
Wednesday
At Burton Coliseum
No. 1 Rayville vs. No. 5 Franklin, noon (Class 2A)
No. 2 Port Allen vs. No. 6 Lakeview, 2:30 p.m. (Class 2A)
No. 1 Natchitoches Central vs. No. 4 Hahnville, 5 p.m. (Class 5A)
No. 3 Zachary vs. No. 15 Walker, 7:30 p.m. (Class 5A)
At Cajundome • Lafayette
No. 1 George Washington Carver vs. No. 4 Neville, noon (Class 4A)
No. 2 Eleanor McMain vs. No. 3 Woodlawn-Shreveport, 2:30 p.m. (Class 4A)
No. 1 University Lab vs. No. 5 St. Michael the Archangel, 5 p.m. (Division II)
No. 2 St. Thomas More vs. No. 3 Liberty, 7:30 p.m. (Division II)
Championships
At Burton Coliseum
Thursday
Division V — No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh vs. No. 2 Family Christian, Noon
Division IV — No. 1 Crescent City vs. No. 3 Calvary Baptist, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A — No. 1 Madison Prep vs. No. 11 St. Martinville, 5 p.m.
Class C — No. 1 Simpson vs. No. 6 Ebarb, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Division III — Noon
Class 1A — 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A — 5 p.m.
Class B — 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A — Noon
Division II — 2:30 p.m.
Division I — 5 p.m.
Class 5A — 7:30 p.m.