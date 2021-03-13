Dunham scored the game's final 10 points to repeat as Division III champion with a 52-48 win over Newman on Friday at Burton Coliseum.
The Tigers tied the score at 48-48 on a 3-point play by Carlos Stewart with 2:12 remaining and took the lead on a free throw by Jase Augustus with 49 seconds left.
Top-seeded Newman led by six with less than 3 minutes left when Stewart made a 3-pointer with 2:34 left to start No. 2 Dunham's late charge.
Stewart finished with 29 points and was named most valuable player.
Chris Lockett led Newman with 19 points.
Class 2A
Port Allen 59, Rayville 45
The Pelicans won their second consecutive title in their third straight championship game against the Hornets.
Port Allen used a 19-5 second-half run to extend a four-point third quarter lead to 18 with 2 minutes remaining. Tawasky Joshnson was named game MVP after scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Kashie Natt led Rayville with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
The Hornets led once, 18-15, in the second quarter. Rayville opened the quarter with a 10-0 run, with Natt scoring the first six points. The Pelicans regained control by responding with a 12-2 run. Johnson started the run with a 3-pointer, then a layup after going coast to coast with a rebound.
Kentae Williams scored 14 points for Port Allen.
Class 1A
Arcadia 51, White Castle 38
Arcadia closed the game with a 15-2 run after White Castle tied the score at 36-36 with 5:22 left.
The Hornets took control by scoring six straight points, four on free throws by Khyrese Taylor, to take the lead for good. Arcadia went 14 of 16 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Taylor finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists to earn MVP honors.
Kevin Martin led White Castle with 12 points.
Class B
Simsboro 56, Anacoco 53
Nick Maryland swished a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to give Simsboro the win.
The Indians missed a shot at the buzzer.
A wild last 2 minutes featured four lead changes. Drew Tabbe made a pair of 3-pointers for Anacoco, giving the Indians a lead each time, but Simsboro answered with a pair of free throws and 3-pointer by Chilaydrien Newton.
Anacoco tied the score at 53-53 on a jumper by Brayden Blakeway with 12 seconds left, but Maryland went up the left sideline with the inbounds pass and pulled up for the winner.
Braxton Taylor abd Jamarian Cato scored 18 each for Simsboro. Shaun Riley led Anacoco with 18 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
What's Ahead
Play concludes today with championships in the largest classes and divisions up for grabs.
New Orleans district rivals Carver (29-1) and McMain (22-5) meet for the Class 4A title at noon. Carver won the lone regular-season meeting by six points.
In Division II, St. Thomas More (31-4) and University (30-4) meet in a rematch of last year's championship game, which STM won 57-56 in double overtime.
Scotlandville (27-3) will play for its fifth consecutive Division I title at 5:30 p.m. when it plays St. Augustine (21-6) in the final for a third consecutive season.
Action concludes at 7:30 p.m. with the Class 5A final between Zachary (28-6) and Natchitoches Central (26-1) Zachary is in the final for the first time since 1958, while the Chiefs are attempting to win their third title since 2014.