GRAND LAKE — Elton is the undisputed front-runner in District 4-1A.
After beating former district champion Hamilton Christian on Tuesday, Elton used a physical defense to beat defending champ Grand Lake 58-39 on Friday.
The win extended the Indians' win streak to nine and was their first over the Hornets since the 2018-2019 season.
"That is exciting," Elton head coach Carlo Maggio said. "The last two days at practice we were very fatigued because it (the Hamilton game) took a lot out of us physically and emotionally.
"These guys were able to step up. We took care of what we needed to do. I am excited. Our kids played hard."
Elton (13-3, 5-0) forced Grand Lake into 23 turnovers, including eight in the fourth quarter and held the Hornets (2-2, 2-2) to their lowest point total of the season.
"Really, we just did our stuff," Maggio said. "He (Grand Lake head coach Mark Cadwell) ran a lot of stuff.
"He ran a lot of stacks and flashes from the backside, so we had to call a timeout and told them to stick to their principles — Where is the ball? Where are you supposed to be? And anticipate.
"We had to do what we do at a really high rate because they were running some really good stuff. They were getting inside, so we had to stop that, and we were able to crash and take care of the boards."
Damarcus Jack led Elton with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Dahntay Robinson had 11 points and four steals. Sherman Bellow added 10 points.
"Damarcus had another big game for us on the boards," Maggio said. "He is averaging a double-double.
"Dahntay is just such a hustler. Every hustle play he gets, every trash bucket. He played his butt off."
Down 16-14, Elton powered ahead with an 11-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters. Jadon Ross hit a wide-open 3-pointer to start the run, followed by six consecutive free throws by Robinson and Jack. Robinson got a steal and made a layup for a 25-16 lead with 5:13 left in the second quarter.
Tyler Young's baseline jumper ended a 4-minute scoreless streak for the Hornets and cut Elton's lead to 25-18.
The Hornets fell behind 5-0 early but got back into the game on Young's hot hand. Grand Lake took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Young off a pass from Levi Murrell. A no-look pass by Eli Fountain set up another Young 3 and a 16-14 lead before the Indians started their big run.
Young led Grand Lake with 18 points, and Murrell finished with 11.
Girls
District 4-1A
Elton 62
Grand Lake 43
Elton (5-7, 4-1): Vici Woods 23, Mariah Lemoine 20, Laylah Fontenot 10. Grand Lake (8-9, 3-2): Brynn Hardie 18, Kelli LeDoux 12.
Boys
District 4-1A
Elton 58
Grand Lake 38
Elton (13-3, 6-0): Damarcus Jack 20, Dahntay Robinson 11, Sherman Bellow 10. Grand Lake (2-2, 2-2): Tyler Young 18, Levi Murrell 11.