LSU’s search for offense just got a lot tougher.
Junior Terrace Marshall, whose 134 yards receiving accounted for just over half of the Tigers’ total offense and the only touchdown in a 20-7 loss to Texas A&M Saturday, has opted out from playing the rest of the season.
Marshall was one of the few key pieces from last year’s national championship who was back playing this season.
He made the announcement on Twitter thanking his LSU teammates for “pushing me to be great every day” and head coach Ed Orgeron “for presenting me with the opportunity to contribute to LSU.
“My 3 years at a great university will forever be cherished.”
Of the trio of receivers who helped Joe Burrow win the Heisman trophy last season, Justin Jefferson left after his junior year and now leads NFL rookies in receiving with the Minnesota Vikings. Bilitnikoff award winner Ja’Marr Chase opted out before the season.
Now Marshall will join him in getting an early start on preparing for the next NFL draft.
“Since a kid, to play in the NFL and to retire my parents has been my #1 mission.”
Just two weeks ago the normally soft-spoken Marshall got emotional at a players-only meeting urging his teammates to come together over the second half of the season.
This year he is easily the Tigers’ leading receiver with 58 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in the seven games.
The former 5-star recruit from Parkway High in Bossier City finishes his career with 23 touchdown receptions.