LSU confirmed on Tuesday what was already widely reported — Eddie Smith, who directed a record-breaking Tulane offense in 2019, has has been hired as LSU's hitting coach.
A full-time assistant at Tulane, Smith will be a volunteer coach at LSU, replacing Sean Ochinko.
Smith, 35, worked as Tulane's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator the past two seasons The Green Wave set American Athletic Conference records this season for home runs (89), batting average (.302), runs per game (7.69), runs scored (446), total bases (1,055), slugging percentage (.518), extra-base hits (241) and walks per game (4.88).
"We're very fortunate to have him," head coach Paul Mainieri said. "Eddie is a very experienced coach with a proven track record of success. He combines his intelligence and coaching ability with a tremendous work ethic, and he is going to be a very impactful asset to our program."
Ochinko was the Tigers' volunteer coach/hitting coach for the past two seasons. Ochinko also worked as the Tigers' undergraduate assistant coach in 2017 while completing his degree requirements.
"I'd like to thank Sean Ochinko, one of the all-time great players at LSU, for his work on our staff the past three seasons," Mainieri said. "He has contributed so much to our program both as a player and as a coach."
In his 13 seasons as a college baseball coach, Smith has tutored 48 players that were chosen in the Major League draft, including 23 selected in the top 10 rounds, and 13 players he has coached have played in the Major Leagues.
Smith played for Notre Dame when Mainieri was the head coach there.