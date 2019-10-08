ESPN's Game Day will be there in Baton Rouge Saturday morning. But it will be a night game in Tiger Stadium, with all the tailgate trimmings — an unbeaten, top ten matchup between the No. 5 Tigers and No. 7 Florida, a big, traditional rival.
The forecast is for daytime temperatures in the 70s followed by rock-concert decibels that night.
"I'm still waiting on that durn cold front," LSU coach Ed Orgeron as the Tigers prepared to open the week's practice on another sweltering day.
But he can't wait.
"It doesn't get much better," he said. "It's going to be a wonderful night for the LSU family."
It will be Florida's first visit to Baton Rouge since 2016, since the last two games, which the teams split, were played in Gainesville. That was after the Gators' scheduled home game was moved to Baton Rouge in 2016 due to the threat of a hurricane.
"This is what you come to LSU for," Orgeron said of the bright-lights matchup. "This is why you want to play in the game."
Orgeron said even on his long and winding coaching career before finally coming home to LSU, he always tried to watch the vaunted games against the Gators.
"Whatever school I would be at," he said. "I remember when (Tim) Tebow would come in, I remember when we upset them (in 1997, when the Gators were ranked No. 1), when we kept going for it on fourth down (2007).
"I watched every one of those games. It's a great rivalry, it's great teams, it's great players. The speed on this field as about as fast as you're going to see on college football field on Saturday night."
VIP GUESTS: ESPN's Game Day crew will set up on campus at LSU's quadrangle, with the show airing from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
It will be the second time the show has been to the site of an LSU game this season, as it was also in Austin for the Tigers' win over Texas.
It will be the 29th time overall that Game Day has been at an LSU game, 13 of them in Baton Rouge, with LSU 16-12 in the previous 28.
If you're wondering, Lee Corso has picked LSU to win 19 of those games and the Tigers are 13-6 when Corso has put on the Tiger head.
WOUNDED TIGERS: Orgeron is hopeful getting some injured players back for the big test, especially on defense, where defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan could return for the first time since the Texas game, along with linebacker Michael Divinity who was injured against Vanderbilt.
"Rashard Lawrence is going to practice this week, hopefully he's ready. Michael Divinity is going to practice. Glen Logan is going to be limited, I don't know about him."
Lawrence was scheduled to come back last week against Utah State, but late in the week suffered what Orgeron called a minor setback.
Also, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, who hasn't played due to a "coach's decision," presumably disciplinary, will be back and available for the Gators.
DOUBLE DIP: LSU's early kickoff Saturday allowed Orgeron and his wife Kelly to get to Lake Charles afterwards to take in McNeese's 38-34 victory over Southeastern Louisiana, where his son Cody threw for three touchdowns.
"I think I got there midway in the first quarter," Orgeron said. "It was a heck of a game. Cody threw the winning touchdown at the end. It was great to be a parent at that game, and Kelly and I got back home at 11 o'clock. Wonderful weekend for every body."
ON HOLD: Orgeron was pleased with the experiment of moving cornerback Kristian Fulton to the nickel back position worked out Saturday. It was done so he could cover the slot receiver, where a lot of opponents were moving their best receiver to avoid the coverage of Fulton and other cornerback Derek Stingley. But it might be short-lived since freshman Cordale Flott, who replaced Fulton at cornerback, was injured and may not be available this week.
STAT WATCH: LSU still leads the nation in scoring (54.8 ppg) and are No. 2 in total offense (571 ypg) and passsing offense (416 ypg).
Quarterback Joe Burrow leads the SEC in total offense (358.2 ypg), passing yards (372.8 ypg). Wide receivers Ja'marr Chase and Justin Jefferson rank 1-2 in the SEC in receiving yards per game, Chase with 112.8 ypg and Jefferson with 109.4. They've combined for 13 TD receptions.