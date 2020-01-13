Both LSU and Clemson have perfect records, rosters full of NFL prospects and boatloads of momentum heading into tonight’s championship game. Here’s a position-byposition breakdown of where the teams stand heading into tonight’s game.
Quarterback
No slouches here, as both LSU’s Joe Burrow and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence are expected to be top picks in the NFL draft, Burrow this year and Lawrence in 2021. Heisman Trophy winner Burrow is having a season for the ages, with 5,208 passing yards, 55 TDs and just 6 interceptions, including 493 yards and 7 TDs in the semifinal win over Oklahoma. Lawrence has championship pedigree after leading Clemson to the national title as a freshman last season and starred in the semifinal win over Ohio State, throwing for 259 yards and 2 TDs and running for 107 yards and 1 TD. On the season, he has thrown for 3,431 yards, 36 TDs and 8 INTs while adding 514 yards and 8 TDs rushing.
He’s also never lost as Clemson starter.
Advantage: LSU. No knock on the obviously gifted Lawrence, but a win tonight gives Burrow a case for the best season ever by a college quarterback.
Running Back
Jennings native Travis Etienne struggled on the ground (10 carries, 36 yards) against Ohio State, but made the game’s biggest play as a receiver out of the backfield (3 receptions 98 yards, 2 TDs), scoring the winning touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Lawrence. LSU leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire made a cameo appearance in the semifinal while nursing a hamstring injury after amassing 1,599 total yards in the regular season. Chris Curry, more of a power back than the multi-dimensional weapon like Edwards-Helaire, filled in admirably with 16 carries for 90 yards, but isn’t the big play threat like Etienne (1,536 rushing yards, 18 TDs and 396 receiving yards, 4 TDs) or Edwards-Helaire. Lyn-J Dixon (636 yards, 6 TDs) gives Clemson a capable backup.
Advantage: Clemson. Etienne has a clean bill of health and plenty of motivation to stick it to LSU, as he did in announcing his commitment to Clemson by referring to it as “the real Death Valley.”
Wide Receiver
This game could double as an NFL combine considering both the quality and quantity of talented receivers on display. LSU features the Biletnikoff Award winner in Ja’Marr Chase (75 catches, 1,559 yards, 18 TDs), but Justin Jefferson stole the show in the semifinal game with four touchdown receptions, bringing his season totals to 102 catches, 1,434 yards and 18 TDs. Jefferson and the Clemson’s Tee Higgins (56, 1,115 yards, 13 TDs), are both ranked in ESPN’s list of Top 32 pro prospects for this season. Clemson has a fine second WR in Justyn Ross (61-789-8 TDs), but LSU has ridiculous depth with Terrace Marshall (43 catches, 625 yards, 12 TDs) as the third WR and Thaddeus Moss (42-534-2) emerging as a threat at tight end late in the season. Clemson’s tight ends combined for only 179 yards on the season.
Advantage: LSU.
Offensive Line
LSU starter Damien Lewis left the semifinal game with a leg injury, leading to some shuffling that included the return of onetime starter Ed Ingram. First-team All-SEC Center Lloyd Cushenberry anchors the line for LSU, which earned the Joe Moore award for college’s best line before the injury to Lewis.
Clemson T Tremayne Anchrum and G John Simpson were first team All-ACC selections, with Simpson also earning consensus All American honors. Gage Cervenka was a second team choice at guard, as was C Sean Pollard.
Advantage: Clemson, whose line is intact and coming off a game in which it held Ohio State star Chase Young to one tackle and one assist with no sacks or tackles for loss.
Defensive Line
Each team has a second team all conference selection in LSU’s DE Rashard Lawrence (2.5 sacks, 5 TFL, 25 total tackles, 1 FR, 2 PBU) and Clemson’s DT Tyler Davis (41 tackles, 4.5 sacks), a true freshman. Clemson is allowing 112.6 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry on the season, though Ohio State ran for 196 yards and 5.0 per carry in the semifinal game. LSU allows 118 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry on the season and held Oklahoma to 97 yards on 28 carries.
Advantage: LSU.
Linebacker
Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, an all-SEC first team pick, has been on a late season surge with 4.5 sacks over the past three games. Michael Divinity returns from suspension to give LSU another pass rushing threat. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons (97 tackles, 6 sacks) was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a consensus All American and winner of the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. He made one of the biggest plays in the semifinals with an interception of Ohio State QB Justin Fields. Simmons is a rangy, versatile player who can line up at LB or safety. He’s a projected top-five NFL pick and arguably will be the best defender on the field. Jamie Skalski is a senior starter (85 tackles, 3.5 sacks) as is Chad Smith (75 tackles, 3.5 sacks Clemson ranks first in the FBS in total defense, scoring defense and opponent’s touchdowns.
Advantage: Clemson.
Secondary
LSU safety Grant Delpit was named winner of the Thorpe Award, though many think freshman cornerback Derek Stingley had the more impressive season. Delpit struggled part of the season due to an ankle injury but looks to be back in top form. Fellow corner Kristian Fulton is a likely first-round pick. CB A.J. Terrell and S Tanner Muse were fist-team All ACC picks while CB Derion Kendrick was a second-team pick. Both are fine groups, but no one can match LSU’s trio of top-tier talents.
Advantage: LSU.
Special Teams
Freshman kicker Cade York had a fine debut season, making 21 of 26 field goal attempts with a long of 52. Lake Charles native Zach von Rosenberg handled the few punting duties LSU required, averaging 42.5 yards per kick. Stingley is a big-play threat at punt returner for LSU. Clemson’s B.T. Potter is 12 for 20 on field goals with a long of 51. Clemson has no kick return touchdowns on the season.
Advantage: LSU.
Intangibles
LSU’s dominant run over the second half of the season has created a feeling of inevitability about the outcome of this game. The location would seem to help. But didn’t help LSU in 2012, when Alabama steamrolled the Tigers 21-0 in the BCS title game. Clemson has won 29 straight games and will be appearing in its fourth championship game in five years. “Little old Clemson” has become the nation’s top power, and head coach Dabo Swinney has generated a good deal of animosity throughout the country this year with public whining about the team’s standing in the playoff rankings, while LSU counterpart Ed Orgeron has emerged as a popular figure among neutrals with his folksy charm.
Advantage: LSU.