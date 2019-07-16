• NEW RECRUITING COORDINATOR: LSU head Ed Orgeron might be getting an unexpected bonus with new athletic director Scott Woodward, who he said he's met only once or twice before he took over. "Then he came in and checked out our recruiting and loved it, loved what we're doing. He's the most knowledgeable I've been around so far forever in recruiting. He's into recruiting.He knew every player on our board. In fact, he gave me a couple players. He had some great evaluation tips. He knows the game. He's given me everything Ineed as the head football coach to be successful at LSU.He's going to work his tail off to make sure that we have everything that we need to win championships, and that's all you can ask an athletic director."
• BEST DOGS: While introducing Orgeron Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey noted that the LSU coach had two sons at McNeese, including projected starting quarterback Cody. The other, Parker, will be a student coach after spending the last two seasons as a wide receiver. Sankey, once the Southland Conference commissioner, speculated: "You canimagine that (Orgeron's wife) Kelly has McNeese games on TV in the coach's box during LSU games when they conflict."
• BEST DOGS: It was a fairly quiet day on the closely watched fashion front for SEC Media Days. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the best looks with a pair of light gray wingtip shoes his mother picked out for him. They had bright purple soles and purple shoe laces, all the while sporting a pair of Roadrunner cartoon socks underneath.
• HAPPY HOUR: Burrow was asked how beer and wine sales might affect a Tiger Stadium crowd. "I guess it might just prolong their drunkedness," he said. "Coming into the stadium, they've already had a few adult beverages."
• CLICK BAIT: It promises to be a hot new web site among fans now that the SEC has unveiled its latest site dedicated to SEC football officiating. The league's officiating office will also have a must-follow twitter account, @SECOfficiating, which picked up more than 6,000 followers in its first hour of existence Monday. The web site is also now up and running — www.secsports.com/officiating.
• MULTI-TASKING: Florida quarterback Felipe Franks — a longtime LSU commit before signing with the Gators — is not on the UF baseball team, but reportedly has a 95-mph fastball and was drafted and signed by the Red Sox 31st round of the Major League draft. Florida coach Dan Mullen counts himself as a Red Sox fan and said. "they do need alot of help in the bullpen, it looks like. We've been struggling that way." He questioned Franks' control however, adding, "I don't know if I'd want to get in the batter's box if he's throwing 95."
• ON THE MOVE: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced that SEC Media Days will take its show on the road over the next two years. It will be held in Atlanta next year and move to Nashville for 2021.
• IT WAS A JOKE, PEOPLE: Sankey was asked about any possible adjustments to the "targeting" rule, specifically in reference to last year's controversial call against LSU's All-American Devin White that forced him to miss the first half of the Alabama game. "I hadn't heard about that controversy," he said with a smile.
• ON DECK: The coaches involved today, each of whom will bring three players, will be Georgia's Kirby Smart, Ole Miss' Matt Luke, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher and Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt. But the headliner might be SEC coordinator of officials Steve Shaw, who will address the changes Sankey outlined Monday to improve the process. Also appearing Tuesday will be three SEC legends — Archie Manning, Herschel Walker and Steve Spurrier.