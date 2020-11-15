The Southeastern Conference added more flexibility to its scheduling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but on the surface it doesn’t appear to have the answer to getting LSU’s postponed game with Alabama rescheduled.
The conference made it official Friday in adding Dec. 19 as a make-up date for postponed games not involving teams in the SEC championship on the same day. It also gave teams with a postponed game due to a COVID-19 outbreak because of their opponent the flexibility to reschedule a game for the same week. Games cannot be a rematch.
“The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release.
The SEC release stated that, as of Friday, all games currently set for Nov. 21 will be played as scheduled — meaning LSU will travel to play Arkansas.
LSU was scheduled to host No. 1-ranked Alabama today before an outbreak among the Tigers forced the postponement.
With Alabama in the driver’s seat to win the SEC West and advance to the league championship on Dec. 19, the added date wouldn’t be an option for its trip to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers already have a make-up game at Florida scheduled on the original catch-all date of Dec. 12. The Oct. 17 game was postponed due to an outbreak among the Gators.
The SEC’s release read that, in order the maximize the number of games that get played, the league office may revise the weekly schedule as late as 8 p.m. Monday for the following Saturday’s games.
But that option wouldn’t go into effect until after Nov. 21.
That would preclude LSU from playing Alabama next week, which would require LSU’s game against Arkansas moved to the Dec. 19 date. Alabama’s scheduled game against Kentucky next week could have been moved to the Dec. 12 make-up date.
Four of the seven SEC games scheduled for today have been postponed. Along with LSU-Alabama, SEC games postponed today are Auburn-Mississippi State, Tennessee-Texas A&M and Georgia-Missouri.