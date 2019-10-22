Whatever problems LSU had in the red zone Saturday against Mississippi State, might get some relief this week.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that he expects wide receiver Terrace Marshall to return for Saturday's Tiger Stadium showdown against No. 9 Auburn.
The No. 2 Tigers have had six different receivers catch touchdown passes, but Marshall was considered one of their primary three targets, along with Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, before going down with an injury against Vanderbilt last month.
At 6-foot-4, Marshall is an inviting option close to the goal, where LSU had to settle for field goals on their first three possessions against Mississippi State.
Marshall has dressed out and gone through pregame warmups the last two games, but there was never any thought of playing him. That should change this week, Orgeron said.
"We will see how much he can do," Orgeron said. "(Trainer) Jack Marucci and coach (Joe) Brady have an excellent plan. We talked about it today. He's going to want to do everything, be ready to go. But we feel like by game time he should be ready to play."
In just four games (three and half really) Marshall had six touchdown receptions among his 20 catches for 304 yards. At the time of his injury he led the nation in touchdown receptions, five of which came in the red zone.
"He's a great addition," Orgeron said. "Obviously, Terrace gives us a big threat in the red zone. Joe feels comfortable with it.
"We feel with Terrace in there, it's hard to double Ja'Marr or Justin."
Orgeron wasn't happy with settling for field goals after three otherwise impressive drives to open the game.
"I just talked to (offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger and Joe Brady," he said. "There's some things we felt we could have done better. Some play-calling we could have done better. Having him back, making some adjustments on the play-calling and formations is going to help."
HONORED: LSU had a player honored by the SEC again Monday, but for a change it wasn't quarterback Joe Burrow and, in fact, it was a defensive player.
Safety Jacoby Stevens was named the SEC co-defensive player of the week for his effort against Mississippi State. He shared the award with Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson.
Stevens had eight tackles, including a sack, and pulled in a one-handed interception in LSU's 36-13 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. He also made the tackle on a fourth-down gamble by the Bulldogs' that the Tigers stopped on the game's first possession.
TUBING: The LSU-Alabama on Nov. 9 will be played in the afternoon for the first since 2010. CBS made the 2:30 p.m. kickoff official with an announcement Monday, but it was no surprise. The network gets only one day-night doubleheader per season and had already used the night option for the Georgia-Notre Dame game.
TOUGH LOVE: LSU's Cade York is just a freshman and he is also kicker. But he'll get no special treatment from his head coach.
"Some people have a different philosophy about kickers — don't tell them nothing," Orgeron said. "That ain't me. He's going to be accountable in our program. He's going to have to answer what's wrong."
York had big shoes to fill following Cole Tracy, who became a fan favorite in his one year with the Tigers last season.
But York missed his second extra point of the season against Mississippi State and, although he was 3-for-3 on field goals, one hit the left upright before getting a fortunate bounce. He is 10 of 12 for the season on field goals, but had missed one in each of the previous two games.
"I don't think it's mental at all," Orgeron said. "I think it's definitely about technique."
"He's going to have to explain, get better at it just like everybody else."
If not?
"I'm still going to trust him," Orgeron said. "He's our guy. But we're going to have a plan if he's not doing well."
Orgeron said junior Conner Culp is not ready to take over the placekicking duties.
"We have options," Orgeron said. "We can go for it instead of kicking a field goal, which is sometimes better. (But) we believe in our kicker and I'm going to stand by him."