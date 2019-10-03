Pity the poor LSU fan. The Tigers' faithful, already having to adjust their between-snap mental clocks to LSU's speedy new offense, also have to deal with an eye-opener of an 11 a.m. kickoff for Saturday's game against Utah State.
And now …
Well, there's your standard up-tempo. There's LSU's newfound hurry-up. And then there's Utah State.
"Warp speed," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron described it. "As fast as you can go.
"The thing that makes their offense go is the speed of their offense. Very, very fast. Faster than anything we've seen."
Utah State (3-1) does seem to take quick striking offense to a new level.
LSU, which doesn't waste much time between plays these days, is averaging 71 plays per game.
The Aggies won't be the first up-tempo team the fifth-ranked Tigers (4-0) have seen this year, and opponents thus far are averaging 68 plays per game.
Utah State?
The Aggies' beep-beep style is averaging 85 plays per game while scoring 38.5 points a game with 533 yards of offense.
Complicating things for LSU — although admittedly it seems like a good problem to have — the Tigers' offense often scores so quickly that its own defense has little time to catch its breath.
LSU is averaging 2 minutes, 5 seconds per scoring drive — Utah State is even quicker at 1:51.
Last year, to prepare for Central Florida's similar style in the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers used two scout teams alternating in rapid succession against the defense to prepare.
The Tigers' own offense has them better acclimated for such chicanery.
But it's still a challenge, Orgeron said, particularly in keeping the defense fresh.
"As an example,"Orgeron said. "If we do score very fast, we're going to have to substitute (on defense). We're going to have to see the guys that have a lot of wear and tear on them and give them a break. Hopefully we can do it that way. If we need a break, we're going to have to run the football and run the clock. But that's not what we want to do right now.
"If we have ample substitution, if we think our starters need a rest, we'll have to substitute for them."
The Aggies offense is led by three-year Jordan Love, the preseason first-team All-Mountain West quarterback who, Orgeron says is "definitely a first-round pick, I do believe, who will play in the NFL for a long time."
"Very smart, knows where to go with the ball. Quick release, can avoid pressure and is able to run the zone read."
The Aggies went 10-3 last season and the lone loss this season was to unbeaten and No. 22 Wake Forest, 38-35.
Farewell Fournette
Backup running back Lanard Fournette has left the team, LSU officials confirmed Wednesday.
The younger brother of former Tigers star and current Jacksonville Jaguar Leonard Fournette, was a fifth-year senior and saw his playing time decrease as younger players like John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price have been carrying more of the load behind junior starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
The younger Fournette, whose pass catching ability was supposed to get him more involved in LSU's new offense, had five catches for 19 yards along with 13 rushes for 36 yards. Fournette graduated in May, but this is his fifth year of college and would not to be eligible to transfer to play elsewhere without special exemption from the NCAA.
Wounded Tigers
LSU might get one of its four injured defensive starters back this week, at least in a limited role.
Orgeron said Wednesday, on the Southeastern Conference teleconference, that pass-rush specialist K'Lavon Chaisson could see his first action since going down in the Texas game on Sept. 7.
But defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan, who also haven't played since the Texas game, aren't ready yet. Neither is linebacker Michael Divinity, who was injured two weeks ago against Vanderbilt.
"Those guys will not play," Orgeron said.
The outlook is better for Chaisson.
"K'Lavon is looking a lot better," Orgeron said. "If he continues to practice the way he has, you'll see a little more of him."
Converted Aggies
There aren't many natural connections, but four of LSU's assistant coaches were once at Utah State, including defensive coordinator Dave Aranda (2012). LSU safeties coach Bill Busch (2009-2012) was Aranda's defensive coordinator with the Aggies that season.
Others were LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who was at USU from 2009-10 and running backs coach Tommie Robinson who had the same job at USU from 1992-93.
All but Robinson served under current Utah State coach Gary Anderson during his first stint as head coach of the Aggies. He left in 2013 to take the Wisconsin head job, then bolted again for Oregon State in 2015.
He was assistant head coach at Utah last year before returning to Utah State for his second go-around this season.