Terrace Marshall’s decision to opt out for the remainder of the LSU season caught Ed Orgeron by surprise.
But the head coach supports the decision of his best offensive player to end his career prematurely.
“They make personal decisions and I think this was a strictly business decision for Terrace,” Orgeron said Monday. “You never can tell what goes on with guys when they talk with their families, people they need to talk to, and they make personal decisions.”
Orgeron said he had no idea anything was up until Marshall, who whom he said he was particularly close, came to his office Sunday morning.
“He came and talked to me like a man,” Orgeron said. “He told me his decision. I respected his decision. Yes, this is a different time.”
LSU (3-4) was already a 24-point underdog for this week’s re-scheduled game against No. 1-ranked Alabama (8-0). After Marshall’s decision it quickly jumped to 28 points.
“I think it’s just something we’ve got to deal with,” Orgeron said.
Marshall’s timing was odd — it came just under two weeks after the junior from Bossier City had made an emotional speech at a players-only meeting, urging the team to stay together.
“Obviously he had a change of heart,” Orgeron said. “I thought when he said it, he meant it.”
Marshall is projected by most analysts as a likely first-round pick in the NFL draft. Another Tiger receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, opted out before the season began after winning the Biletnikoff award last season.
LSU also had cornerback Kary Vincent and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin opt out before the season, although Shelvin is not considered a lock to be drafted.
Orgeron doesn’t think Marshall’s decision will start a stampede to jump ship during a trying season.
But in this strange season, he’s not certain of anything.
“Other players can opt out,” he admitted. “That’s the rule. Nobody has talked to me about it. Again, we’ll take it day by day and see.
“That has not been discussed with anybody else. I haven’t heard anything (but) the first time I heard about Terrace opting out was Sunday morning. He had a tremendous game.
“We’ve got to deal with it. This is a year we’ve had to deal with a lot of stuff. You just got to be ready to go, stay positive with the football team. I think the team is going to look at it and say, Okay, Terrace is gone, next man up, we’re fighting.
More immediate, Marshall’s departure leaves a glaring hole in the Tigers receiving corps.
He led the team with 48 receptions for 731 yards in the seven games with 10 touchdowns.
“We have a lot of guys that are hungry to catch the ball,” Orgeron said. “I think the next man up is going to prove they’re very good receivers.”
Tight end Arik Gilbert is the team’s second leading receiver — a freshman Orgeron would like to see targeted more — and the coach said he could even move out and play some wide receiver.
Fellow freshman Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore will have to step up more and Orgeron hopes to get sophomore Trey Palmer back after missing the last two games.
“Where are those two freshmen receivers in terms of their development?” he said. “How ready do you feel like they are? What are things you need to see from them?”
Racey McMath, however, isn’t likely to be back this week after his hamstring injury in the Arkansas game.
But Orgeron was trying to stay upbeat, even with Alabama coming to town.
“I think the thing you saw against Texas A&M was fight in this football team, the will to win and compete. Our guys have that. I’m proud of them for that.”
REVIEW: Orgeron said he sent the tape of Kayson Boutte’s overturned touchdown reception to the SEC office for an explanation but hasn’t received a response.
“I thought it was a touchdown, no question,” Orgeron. “We’ll see what they say.”
If Orgeron does get a response from the league, one way or another he won’t be allowed to make it public.
WOUNDED TIGERS: Orgeron said it’s unlikely that fullback Tory Carter will be available this week after also missing the Texas A&M game.
The coach said LSU particularly missed him on the failed fourth-and-1 game on the Tigers’ first possession last week. He called it one of the key plays of the game.
QB II: Orgeron will give both quarterbacks TJ Finley and Max Johnson looks during practice this week before settling on a starter.