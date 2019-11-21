About the best thing you can say about LSU's defense right now is that the Tigers are still perfect at holding teams to fewer points than LSU's high-powered offense can ring up.
But if nothing else, LSU's second-half defensive meltdown against Ole Miss seems to have gotten the Tigers' defense past the denial stage.
"I was elated after the victory," head coach Ed Orgeron said. "I was proud of them. But they were a little disappointed in their play."
Safety JaCoby Stevens, in fact, called it "embarrassing" and said it "felt like a loss."
The sticking point in a 57-36 victory was the eye-opening 614 yards Ole Miss rolled up against the Tigers.
It was the most glaring example of LSU's uncharacteristic defensive problems this season, but by no means the first incident.
The Tigers were forced into another second-half shootout, similar to the 45-38 victory over Texas or hanging on for a 46-41 win over Alabama. Even Vanderbilt found some offense in the Tigers' 66-38 victory.
"I know we're going to get it fixed," Orgeron said as the No. 1-ranked Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) prepared for this week's game against hapless Arkansas (2-8, 0-6). "The men in our room are going to be fine. I believe in (defensive coordinator) Dave Aranda, our coaching staff and our players. We're going to have a great defense, I know that."
It will take some work.
The Rebels' big explosion — 409 yards in the second half alone — dropped the Tigers to ninth in the conference in total defense and scoring defense. Not the kind of company to be keeping for a team that is a 44-point favorite to beat Arkansas and clinch the SEC West title on Saturday.
Even the Tigers' run defense, which entered the game No. 2 in the SEC, came out the other side at No. 4 after giving up 402 yards to the one-dimensional Rebels.
"Anything that goes wrong, put it on my shoulders," Orgeron said. "We're going to get some things fixed this week. We got a lot of things to get fixed, which will be good."
Orgeron admits that, even with injuries early in the season up front and some current patchwork in the secondary, talent isn't lacking on the defense. The loss for the season of Todd Harris at safety against Northwestern State on Sept. 14, in particular, has had the defensive scrambling.
"It's hurt us," Orgeron said. "One of our best players. We even thought about moving a couple of receivers over to safety."
After Vanderbilt's surprising production, even in a rout, Orgeron's focused the open date on improving poor tackling. And it did improve.
But at times in the Ole Miss game the Tigers weren't close enough to make a tackle, let alone miss one.
So it must have been an interesting film study Sunday in the coaches' office. Orgeron said they spent three hours analyzing what went wrong on four of the Rebels' big plays.
Orgeron, who is most actively involved with the defensive line during a usual practice, said he personally called the line stunt early in the second half that Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee turned into a 46-yard untouched touchdown run that set the tone for the zany second half.
"First thing I do is look at myself," Orgeron said. "I coached the defensive line with those guys, too. I look at the way we went in practice last week. I look at what we showed them in practice, what we didn't show them in practice. I look at coaches, what we can get better at."
Orgeron gave credit to the Ole Miss schemes, many of which the Rebels hadn't shown before.
But in the end, he said, it basically came down to two things LSU must get better at.
"No. 1, we've got to coach them better. Starts with me. We have to put them in better positions," Orgeron said. "Number two, we have to make plays when we get in space, make tackles. I think it's a combination of both. But I'm never going to put it on the players. I'm going to put it on me first.
"We need to fix our run fits. There were a couple of runs that gave us some problems… we're trying to be a little too aggressive. There was a new run play that they showed, creating lot of space, gave us some problems. Had a couple guys out of position. We need to fix our positions on those plays."
But Orgeron said he's confident it can be fixed.
"I don't want to get down on our players," he said. "We're 10-0. We have a chance to have a great season. I know these guys are going to answer the bell. I think we're going to finish the season strong."