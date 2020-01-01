LSU will have one of its top defensive players back for the national championship game against Clemson after head coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday that linebacker Michael Divinity was cleared to play in the game.
Exactly what he was cleared from remains a mystery.
Divinity played in five games regular-season games and hasn't played in the last six, since the Auburn game. The week before the Alabama game, Orgeron said Divinity was leaving the team to take care of "personal matters."
He returned to practice in mid-November, but Orgeron said he was not eligible to play due to "violations of team rules." Orgeron said all along that the earliest Divinity could return would be the national championship game.
The question now is, where he will play?
"It all depends on where we need him," Orgeron said.
Divinity, considered one of the defensive leaders, is one of the Tigers' best pass rushers, with three sacks in limited action.
He has played inside and outside linebacker this season, often moving outside as a pass rusher. But LSU's defense has gotten solid play inside from Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips in Divinity's absence.
"I know we're definitely going to use him. He'll be back in his role, what he's doing and we'll see what fits in," Orgeron said. "But he's definitely going to play for us, and we're definitely going to use him in the best situation we can.
LSU has often used safety JaCoby Stevens to creep up for pass-rush situations, and Orgeron said Divinity could allow Stevens to be more of a traditional safety.
• WOUNDED TIGERS: The news on starting right guard Damien Lewis, LSU's most consistent offensive lineman who missed most of the Oklahoma game after leaving a injured ankle, is healthier than Orgeron originally believed.
After the Oklahoma game, Orgeron said he feared that Lewis might be "out for a while."
But Orgeron said Tuesday that Lewis' prognosis "looked a little bit more positive."
Lewis will not practice this week when the Tigers open workouts for the Clemson national championship game on Jan. 23 in New Orleans, but the Tigers are hopeful to get him back next week.
When Lewis left against OU, the Tigers moved left guard Adrian MaGee to Lewis' spot with Ed Hinton moving in to replace MaGee.
Orgeron said he was pleased with the results and indicated that would be plan again if Lewis is unable to play.
Orgeron did not have an update on wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who left the Oklahoma game with an apparent shoulder injury. But he had said after the game that he didn't anticipate that it was anything serious.
• TIGERS: LSU was fortunate that ailing running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire played only a few plays with two carries last week against OU in the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl.
It gives the Tigers' most versatile player two more weeks for his hamstring to heal.
"I think by next Wednesday he should be full speed," Orgeron said. "We'll take it slow with him, see what he can do. He's getting treatment right now. He's a little sore. We'll see how much he can do this week."
Sophomore Chris Curry, believed to be third in the pecking order of Edwards-Helarie's three backups, was the surprise starter against Oklahoma and responded with 89 yards.
"The plays that we were running, the style of plays that we run, we felt that Chris was the best one to run it," Orgeron said. "Boy, I'll tell you what, he took his opportunity. We said next man up."
• BACKING BRADY: LSU wunderkind coach Joe Brady, who won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach in his first season as a full-time assistant, is rumored to be in line for a lot of NFL jobs.
Orgeron has said all along that LSU has a plan and expects to keep Brady, who's credited for installing the new offense for this season.
"We'll see," Orgeron said Tuesday. "Let's see what happens at the end of the run here. We have a couple of weeks left. I do feel that Joe is going to be a Tiger. I feel that everything is just about wrapped up, and I feel good about where we are … not completely finalized yet, but we're very close."
• PREZ ON LINE ONE: Orgeron confirmed that he got a call from President Donald Trump on Monday congratulating him and the Tigers on making the national championship game.
At first he thought his receptionist meant it was call from the LSU president.
"They said ‘No, the White House.' I said, ‘OK, here we go.'"
Trump was in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama.
This time they got to chat.
"He was very pleasant to talk to," Orgeron said. "Very complimentary of our football, our coaching staff, complimentary of the way the state of Louisiana has rallied around us."