HOUSTON — Maybe next game LSU will get a hit.
But it wasn't happening Sunday.
Not for nine full innings for the first time in program history.
Not for seven innings for either team as LSU's AJ Labas and Oklahoma's Dane Acker steady mowed down lineups.
But Labas had one slip-up — literally — and Oklahoma's Justin Mitchell hit the first pitch of the eighth inning into the Crawford Boxes for his first home run of the season and first hit of the game by anybody.
It held up as the game's only run as the Sooners won the pitching duel 1-0 in LSU's final game of the Shriners' Classic in Minute Maid Park.
The Sooners (9-3) added a leadoff double in the ninth against Devin Fontenot, but the LSU closer worked out of it.
Didn't matter.
LSU (7-5) is still waiting on its first hit and went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, the first time the Tigers have ever been no-hit in a 9-inning game and the first time of any flavor since Auburn pitched a 7-inning no-no against them in 1978.
"It's obviously frustrating," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said after the Tigers finished 1-2 for the weekend in the Astros' home ball park. "You have to get hits and you have to score runs to win a game and we didn't get either.
"One pitch was the difference in the game. Unfortunately, they got the bat on one pitch that left the ball park."
Labas (1-2), who struck out seven, had allowed just one base runner on a hit batter before the eighth-inning home run.
"I just slipped on the mound a little and left a slider right down the middle," said Labas, who claimed he didn't realize he had a no-hitter going until he had lost it. "Bad location on my part. It's super tough but at the same time it's baseball."
LSU had four base runners — Acker hit one and walked three — but none advanced past first and two were erased, one on a double play, the other caught stealing on a botched hit-and-run.
"Very frustrating," LSU first baseman Cade Beloso said. "It's frustrating when your starting pitcher goes out there and just completely shoves the other team and just dominates that game. We couldn't get the job done for him. It's something I'm really (teed) off about right now. We've got to do better offensively.
"I've been involved in some pitchers duels but none like that before. It feels pretty bad, to be honest, feels like we got dominated."
Acker (1-1), who came into the game with a 4.50 ERA, said he didn't feel like he had his best stuff warming up before the game, but said he's learned that's not always a good predictor.
"He had a good arm, he threw hard and had a breaking pitch," Mainieri said. "We didn't have a lot of great swings against him, but we hit some balls hard and they were right at them ... congratulations to him."
True, LSU hit three balls to the warning track. But the Tigers also struck out 11 times, bringing their weekend total to 32 whiffs in the weekend's three games.
"You've got to give a little credit to the arms," Beloso said. "But those arms should not (get) double-digit strike outs."
"It's impossible to win if you don't score runs," Mainieri said. "We need to start with getting some hits. We'll get back to work."