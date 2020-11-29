No surprise, really.
LSU will get to play No. 1 ranked Alabama next week after all.
But it was a little curious that the game scheduled for Tiger Stadium on Dec. 5 will once again be in prime time on CBS at 7 p.m.
The Southeastern Conference made it official Friday with adjustments to several teams’ schedules.
LSU was scheduled to host Ole Miss next week. The SEC did not announce a makeup date for that game, but presumably it will be Dec. 19, the same date as the SEC title game.
LSU already has the SEC’s Dec. 12 makeup date spoken for to play Florida, a game postponed from Oct. 17 due a coronavirus outbreak among the Gators.
With the schedule adjustments LSU will play three of the College Football Playoff rankings’ top six in successive weeks, beginning tonight against No. 5 Texas A&M before getting the Crimson Tide and Florida.