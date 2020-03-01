HOUSTON — To the naked eye, LSU was cruising along with a four-run lead Saturday against Baylor.
But head coach Paul Mainieri's eyes have seen more baseball than most. And he knew the Tigers were tempting fate.
So it wasn't a total shock to him when Baylor scored six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to rally past the Tigers 6-4 in LSU's middle game of the Shriner's Classic in Minute Park.
And at the time even Mainieri said he didn't know that starter Landon Marceaux was dealing with cramps in his calf.
"We were up 4-0," Mainieri said. "But honestly I thought we ought to have been up five, six, seven. We had some opportunities early that we squandered. Our guys have to learn that (if) you keep the game close … all of a sudden they pop a two-run home run and you've got a new game."
Or more.
Baylor hit three home runs in the two fateful innings and took advantage of some shoddy LSU defense to spark its comeback.
The lead runners on the two-run homers got there when Maurice Hampton misjudged a ball in left field and when reliever Brandon Kaminer hit Jared McKenzie on an 0-2 pitch.
The Bears' last run reached on an error by third baseman Zach Mathis and scored on a bloop single.
"It's another learning experience for a young team that has to learn how to win," Mainieri said. "Good experience in terms of being in an intense situation and hopefully we can handle it with a little more poise."
The Tigers (7-4), who beat Texas 4-3 in Friday's opening round, finish the tournament at 11 a.m. today against Oklahoma, which played Arkansas late Saturday night. LSU will start right-hander A.J. Labas (1-1, 3.97 ERA).
"Tomorrow's a new day," Mainieri said. "If we can come out and win we'll feel a lot better about ourselves."
Three of Baylor's four runs in the decisive seventh inning came with two outs after Chase Weshener pulled the Bears to within 4-3 on a solo home run off of reliever Nick Storz.
Storz was in after Marceaux gave LSU six good innings but was pulled after Mainieri learned he was battling cramps in his calf. He'd shut out the Bears for five innings before Nick Loftin got all of a fastball for a two-run homer in the sixth.
The game's turning point came with two outs in the seventh when left-hander Brandon Kaminer hit McKenzie on an 0-2 pitch and Ricky Martinez followed with the go-ahead homer.
"When I had that slider I just tried to do too much with that pitch and didn't let the ball come out of my hand like it should have, left it up," Kaminer said. "Inning should have been over right there."
Kaminer, who hadn't allowed a run in four appearances, didn't retire any of the four batters he faced.
"He got ahead 0-2," Mainieri said of the freshman. "Then we tried to bury a breaking ball. He's trying to throw it down and away and instead he hits him.
"It's a learning experience. We have to find out if they can handle those situations and if they can't … so we can know what moves to make as we go through he season."
LSU, which had home runs from Saul Garza and Alex Milazzo, made it interesting in the ninth when they got runners to second and third with one out and the top of order up.
But Mathis and Milazzo struck out to end threat — the Tigers' 10th and 11th of the game.
"We're striking out entirely too much," Mainieri said, noting that the Tigers had 10 strikeouts in the win over Texas. "Guys that are not home run hitters, we need to be tougher outs with two strikes on them. We're striking out way too much."