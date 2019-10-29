It’s getting to be habit forming for LSU’s Jacoby Stevens.
The Tigers’ sophomore safety was named the SEC defensive player of the week for the second straight game for his play in LSU’s 23-20 win over Auburn Saturday.
The sophomore from Murfreesboro, Tenn., led the Tigers with 10 tackles in the game while LSU was holding the SEC’s leading rushing team to just 130 on the ground, 110 below Auburn’s average.
Stevens currently ranks second on the team with 49 tackles with a pair of sacks and two interceptions.
It’s the second time a Tigers has won back-to-back weekly awards from the SEC. Quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s been the league’s offensive player of the week four times overall, won for his play in consecutive games against Georgia Southern and Texas.
The Tigers, who moved ahead of Alabama as the nation’s No. 1-ranked for the win over Auburn, will be off this week before a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.
Head coach Ed Orgeron was on the recruiting trail Monday as the Tigers took a day off from practice during the open week. Alabama also has an open date this week.