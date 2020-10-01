Sight unseen, LSU probably would have taken Myles Brennan’s numbers, no questions asked, in his first quarterback start in replacing Heisman winner Joe Burrow.
Try this on for size: 27 of 46 for 345 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions — one of which, inconsequential, was a prayer of an end zone heave on the game’s final play.
Sounds about right.
But if you actually watched it, scrutinized, there we’re many questions about the offense, which certainly had its opportunities in a 44-34 loss to Mississippi State.
In what turned into an offensive shoot-out, there were five three-and-outs by the LSU offense, three other fruitless drives of five plays and 19 yards or less. The Tigers’ first four drives ended in punts without gaining more than 17 yards.
Obviously, that’s no way to win an offensive track meet.
Despite the statistics, about the most encouraging review of LSU’s new quarterback play came from center Liam Shanahan, who said that Brennan had “a decent game.”
Still, most everyone involved agrees that Brennan was far from the only culprit in the Tigers’ offensive problems.
He often didn’t have much time to throw and was sacked seven times, although it appeared some of them were on him due to indecisiveness.
A young receiving corps had its fair share of drops, many of them drive-killers.
Head coach Ed Orgeron would also like the see the Tigers run the ball more, get closer to a 50-50 balance in the air-ground attack.
For that matter, the coaches could have made better adjustments to Mississippi State’s defensive plan of keeping linebackers dropped back to clog up the passing lanes.
Nobody seems to be in a panic.
“It was our first game as a unit together,” said wide receiver Terrace Marshall, one of the few veterans on the offense and who caught two of Brennan’s touchdown passes. “I didn’t really expect us to be the greatest right away. It took us some time.”
Brennan’s other interception, which was probably the game’s pivotal play, came when his arm was hit trying to get the ball to a wide open Racey McMath. It came late in the third quarter with the Tigers driving for a potential go-ahead score, but State used the turnover to build a 10-point lead.
“We’ve got to make it easier on Myles,” Shanahan said.
But, in the end it will likely come down to Brennan — Joe Burrow is not walking through that door anytime soon.
Brennan, who rarely looked in command of the offense or comfortable in the pocket, wasn’t available for interviews this week due to meetings with coaches that ran long.
But Brennan said after the game that his confidence was fine. Shanahan said Brennan showed up bright and early for weight work Monday morning ready to put the opener behind him.
“He’s getting a lot of unfair criticism, I feel like,” Shanahan said.
Orgeron likely doesn’t have many options. Both of Brennan’s backups are true freshmen.
“He’s going to get better,” Orgeron said. “(He) sees where he made mistakes ... He made some good throws, though, but he was inconsistent. And obviously we gotta protect him.”
No one questions Brennan’s arm strength or accuracy.
With more experience, Orgeron believes, the “pocket presence” and decision making will come along too for a quarterback whose only experience his first three years on campus was mop-up work in LSU blowouts.
Sometimes, he said, you just have to just throw it.
“When Myles feels a little pressure, he wants to scramble outside,”Orgeron said. “He’s gotta sit in there ...
“We got to make better decisions in the pocket. We had some guys open, we didn’t hit them. Could have set up in the pocket and made the decisions. I think that’s going to come with more experience with Myles.”
Orgeron wasn’t channeling his inner Les Miles when he said he’d like to see the Tigers run the ball more. They had only 80 rushing yards, although it was 125 before 45 yards in sacks were subtracted.
But, if nothing else, more from a ground game, which Orgeron thinks has four quality backs, should also help and open up the passing game.
On play-action passes Saturday, according to the website Sports Info Solutions, Brennan was 8 of 9 for 127 yards, including his pair of long touchdowns passes to Marshall.
“I like the long ball,” Orgeron said. “I thought Brennan threw the long ball very well.
“Myles knows what he’s looking at, there’s no question, OK. But it’s a matter of making a decision, making a decision.
“I think he has to learn how to avoid the rush instead of going outside, stepping up in the pocket like Drew Brees does, be patient and let his receivers come open. And when he does see a receiver open, pull the trigger and throw the ball, just like any great quarterback would.”