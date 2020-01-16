One of LSU’s most famous alums may have gotten a little too exuberant — and generous — in the postseason celebration following the Tigers’ national championship win over Clemson Monday night.
Videos surfaced shortly after the game of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., a star with the Tigers from 2011-2013, wildly passing out cash to several LSU players in the wild celebration on the field following the 42-25 victory over Clemson.
“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” LSU said in a statement released by the school Wednesday.
LSU also backed away from original statements that it was fake money that Beckham was passing out.
“Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills,” the statement said. “Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.
“We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”
Also Wednesday, LSU announced that the national champions will fly to Washington, D.C., on Friday to visit the White House and President Donald Trump, who attended Monday’s game in New Orleans.
That will be one day before the team is honored with a victory parade on Saturday.