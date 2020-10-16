Dan Mullen

Gators head coach Dan Mullen

 Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU were rescheduled to play in December. Unfortunately for Gators head coach Dan Mullen, the stadium won’t be packed.

The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s LSU-Florida game a day after Mullen had 19 players and coaches test positive for COVID-19. Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday the number is up to 21 positives with considerably more in quarantine because of contract tracing.

Those players likely would have been unavailable against the Tigers, leaving Florida with fewer than 50 scholarship athletes and less than the SEC’s threshold (53) for playing games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 12, the league’s built-in bye week before its annual championship. It’s the second SEC game bumped this week, following Missouri-Vanderbilt.

Florida hosts Missouri in its next game, on Oct. 24, and that game also could be in jeopardy.

“Hopefully we don’t have any more positives and we’re able to get on the other side of this and then we can get everyone back in a situation where you can go compete again,” Stricklin said.

Florida paused team activities Tuesday after seeing a spike in positives. Mullen said two assistant coaches also tested positive. The Gators have since moved to everyday testing and and halted meetings and practices indefinitely.

Stricklin suggested traveling to Texas A&M may have been the root of the team’s outbreak, with two players who later tested positive telling team doctors they had symptoms before getting on a plane last Friday. One had a runny nose, the other a headache.

Neither told anyone, which Stricklin said would be addressed. He also hinted at potentially looking at tweaking travel protocols.

