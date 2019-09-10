Despite the booing from Texas fans suspicious that LSU was faking injuries to slow the game down, it wasn't all just cramps that ailed the Tigers during their 45-38 victory over the Longhorns Saturday night.
LSU will be missing at least two defensive starters and probably three for Saturday's game with Northwestern State.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that defensive end Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan won't practice this week and that rush linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, who's currently in a walking boot, is extremely questionable for the game.
"I don't know if any of them are going to be ready for the game," Orgeron said. "K'Lavon is questionable. He'll be in a boot ... but he could be available for the game."
In their absence, Orgeron expects more playing time for backup Breiden Fehoko and Neil Farrell at the end, along with freshmen Jarell Cherry and Nelson Jenkins.
Justin Thomas should also see time, particularly on third down.
"Justin is our most athletic inside guy," Orgeron said. "Justin played very well. He has the quicks."
He'd also like to see more of Marcel Brooks, who could get into the mix at Chaisson's spot.
"Marcel played very well," Orgeron said. "The hit he made on the quarterback showed his speed and his toughness. We're going to use him more in our green package, especially if K'Lavon can't play this week. We'll start him in our green (pass rush) package and let him rush."
But most of the players who kept the trainers busy in the seccod half Saturday were suffering from cramps, which has Orgeron re-evaluating the Tigers hydration protocols.
He did not think it was due to the Texas visiting locker room not being air-conditioning, even though it was 100 degrees in Austin during pregame warmups and 98 degrees at kickoff.
He had been warned in advance about the hot dressing rooms after a phone call to Louisiana Tech, which played at the stadium the previous week.
Thus LSU brought along some portable blowers for the dressing room.
"It wasn't great, but it was better," Orgeron said. "At least we had air in there ... I don't think that caused it as much as us having to go out there and play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it."
But he make take better precautions in the future.
"We talked about it as a staff, that we need to get more IVs, more IVs at halftime. Didn't seem like anybody needed on at that time but to prevent that, I think I think more guys will get IVs at halftime (whether they think they need it or not), obviously with doctors approval.
Tiger Stadium's aging visiting dressing room will never be confused with LSU's new $28 million quarters in the football operations building. But an LSU official did confirm Monday that it is air-conditioned.
Later, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte issued a statement saying: "The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we've heard of any issues in that area. We provide one of the best visitor setups available and are proud of the efforts we put forth in hosting our guests. Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we've confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."
HONORS: At this rate, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow may retire the trophy.
Two weeks into the season he's 2-for-2 in winning the SEC offensive player of the week award.
He was joined by LSU placekicker Cade York, who was the conference's special team player of the week.
A week ago he shared the offensive award.
With his 471-yard passing game Saturday — the second most in LSU history — he not only got it to himself, he was was also named the Walter Camp national player of the week.
Burrow was 31 for 39 in the air, with four touchdowns, including a 61-yard scoring strike to Justin Jefferson that clinched the game.
Through two games, Burrow leads the SEC in passing yards per game (374.5), TD passes (9), completions (54), and total offense (379.5).
York a freshman from McKinney, Texas, hit three field goals in the game, from 36, 33 and 40 yards.
For the season, York is 5-for-5 on field goals and currently leads the SEC in scoring among kickers with 26 points.
Orgeron revealed after the game that York didn't kick all week in practice with a hip flexor.
"We feel like we got us a great kicker," Orgeron said. "Obviously when the game is on the line, he's got to make the clutch kick, but 51, 53, 53, 54 (yards), I feel good about."
Also, the Tigers were named the national team of the week by the Football Writers of America.
EARLY KICK: LSU learned Monday that it's SEC opener at Vanderbilt on Sept. 22 will kick off at 11 a.m. It will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN 2 or the SEC Network. The network will be determined after this werkend's games.