LSU is hoping to have its student-athletes back on campus next month, possibly as early as June 1.
"I see sometime in June," Athletic Director Scott Woodward said during an online streaming version of the Tigers Athletic Foundation's Coaching Caravan, which normally tours the state and region in person.
Like everything else these days, that's still up in the air.
Two months ago, the Southeastern Conference suspended all of its athletic activities, including on-campus meetings and workouts, through May 31.
SEC presidents will vote sometime over the next two weeks whether to end the ban on June 1 or extend it through June 15.
That, along with the state's gradual loosening of the Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order, could pave the way for a return to campus for the football team.
"We are preparing for a June 1 return," Woodward said, "even though we don't know that. That prohibition hopefully won't be extended. But if it is, we'll be ready for that, too."
Either way, head football coach Ed Orgeron said, "I see the light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully we're about to move forward in the next couple of weeks."
Orgeron said the coaches, who had been conducting meetings online, returned to the football facility on Monday, the first phase of returning to something approaching normal.
The players have been home for two months ago, finishing the semester's class work online like the rest of the student body while trying to stay in shape on their own.
Coaches have met with their position groups online while trying to install the offense and a new 4-3 defense under new coordinator Bo Pelini, Orgeron said.
"We've done everything we can except hands-on coaching with our guys," Orgeron said.
Woodward stressed that the health of the student-athletes comes first.
But he also said LSU believes it can keep players healthier on campus in a controlled environment rather than the variety of environments faced while they are at home.
Once on campus, Woodward said, the athletes would undergo temperature checks and virus tests while working out with strength coach Tommy Moffitt.
Woodward said, as of Thursday, LSU is planning to play its football season as planned, beginning with the season opener against Texas-San Antonio on Sept. 5.
But he admitted a lot could change between now and then and LSU was making contingency plans, including Tiger Stadium with no fans or a significantly reduced crowd.
"This is the one thing we have no idea about," Woodward said. "When are we going to get butts in the seats? I don't know the answer to that. I think probably middle of the summer sometime we're going to have to decide what we want to do."