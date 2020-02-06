Two big fish couldn't quite be lured in by LSU on Wednesday.
The Tigers have three scholarships to play with after adding three signees on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said those remaining spots will likely go to transfers or graduate transfers as the program moves forward.
The class grew to 22 signees with the addition of running back Tre Bradford of Lancaster, Texas; wide receiver Alex Adams of South Pike High School in Mississippi and cornerback Dwight McGlothern of Klein Oak High in Houston.
It left LSU with the nation's No. 4 ranked recruiting class, according to the four major recruiting services, behind Georgia, Clemson and Alabama.
"We feel this is one of the top classes we've signed since I've been here," Orgeron said. "We've found three great fits here at LSU."
But it might have moved up even higher if two highly touted defensive linemen on Orgeron's wish list had not opted elsewhere.
Jordan Bush, the nation's No. 2 ranked defensive end from Columbia, South Carolina, decided to stay home to play for the Gamecocks. Another defensive tackle, McKinnley Jackson of Lucedale, Mississippi, signed with the Texas A&M over LSU and Alabama.
"The last two we missed, good players, really good players," Orgeron said, "I think they're first-round picks. I hope and wish them the best."
Their recruitment, Orgeron said, was complicated when Dennis Johnson left to join the staff at Baylor. Johnson was forced into an analyst's role last season when a severe knee injury kept him off the field coaching. He has since joined Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor.
"Dennis was an excellent recruiter," Orgeron said. "I'm happy for him. I don't know if that was a deciding factor on not getting the final two defensive linemen. I think coach (Bill) Johnson (who replaced Johnson) did a great job."
But he noted that LSU had already restocked the defensive line position well during December's early signing period.
That will be all the more important as Orgeron confirmed that LSU will switch from the 3-4 alignment to the 4-3, which has always been the speciality of new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who replaces Aranda.
Orgeron said six defensive linemen were signed in December, although the school lists four at that position. But in the new alignment it's possible some listed as linebackers could play defensive end, Orgeron said.
The key addition Wednesday was Bradford, the lone running back signed.
"He was a need position," Orgeron said. "We got him out of Dallas. We feel he's going to be a great football player for us."
Like most coaches, Orgeron said he doesn't put a lot of stock in the national rankings.
"I know we're ranked No. 4," he said. "It looks good, it sounds good, but we've got to make sure those guys can play. The rankings last for a day or two, but after that you have to prove it.
"I do believe we have some great players. I do believe these guys can help us keep winning championships."
The three remaining spots give LSU wiggle room.
"One year we're ranked 15th and we signed the Heisman Trophy winner out of that class," he laughed.
He said he doesn't expect another Joe Burrow to come walking through the NCAA transfer portal as a late signee.
But he said the Tigers could use it in areas of need — "Offensive line, particular center, maybe a linebacker," he said. "Then the best player available."
Orgeron's next order of business, however, is replacing whiz-kid passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who left to join the NFL Carolina Panthers.
He has interviewed one prospect, he said.
"We're looking at the NFL primarily," Orgeron said. "We're looking for different ideas. We're looking for things that can add to an already great offense. I don't need to make a decision until before spring ball.
He said Jorge Munoz, who turned his stint as an offensive analyst with the Tigers last year into a full-time role with Aranda at Baylor, is a candidate to return.
"The guy that comes in, whoever we hire, is going to have to know our system very well or teach us something different," Orgeron said. " We're trying to grow, but also trying to retain the knowledge we learned from Joe (Brady) and the Saints."