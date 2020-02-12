The popularity of football season openers at neutral sites — long a staple of LSU's scheduling — seems to be on the wane.
But the Tigers will give it at least one more try with a pair of games against Florida State in 2022 and 2023.
How neutral the games will be is a matter for debate.
The 2022 game will be played in the Superdome in New Orleans while in 2023 the teams will meet in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium, where LSU has played the Citrus Bowl four times since 2004.
The schools made the announcement on Tuesday.
"We've been working on this for a few years," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a news release. "The stakes are high, but with LSU and FSU we have two nationally recognized programs within driving distance of New Orleans … It should be fun."
Both teams will receive $5.1 million for each game.
LSU has used the Superdome a season-opening venue before, but it wasn't planned. The Tigers beat Brigham Young there to open the 2017 season, but that game was originally scheduled for Houston and had to be moved due to Hurricane Harvey.
"To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement released by the school. "Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time."
LSU is 2-7 all-time against the Seminoles, who last played in 1991.